GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has been ruled out for today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle injury.
Jenkins got hurt during Monday night’s 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, though he remained in the game. After listing him as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, the Packers (1-1) announced Saturday that Jenkins wasn’t making the trip to San Francisco.
The Packers also announced that tight end Dominique Dafney won’t play against the 49ers (2-0) due to a hip injury.
Jenkins was a Pro Bowl left guard last season, but he has been filling in at left tackle for injured All-Pro David Bakhtiari, who hasn’t played since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31. Bakhtiari is on the physically unable to perform list and will miss at least the first six games of the season.
The Packers haven’t indicated how they might shuffle their line without Jenkins. Options include putting Dennis Kelly or Yosh Nijman at left tackle, or perhaps shifting right tackle Billy Turner to the left side and putting Kelly in Turner’s usual spot.
Steelers rule LB Watt out vs. Bengals
PITTSBURGH — Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt won’t play against the Cincinnati Bengals after all.
The team has downgraded Watt to out for today’s visit from Cincinnati (1-1). Watt, who is dealing with a groin injury, was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.
Watt got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend’s 26-17 loss to Las Vegas. He was limited in practice this week but said Friday he was hoping to play.
Dolphins place Tagovailoa on IR
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, meaning he will miss at least three games before he can return from fractured ribs.
Tagovailoa had already been ruled out for today’s game at Las Vegas, with Jacoby Brissett set to start for the Dolphins and Reid Sinnett getting promoted from the practice squad in order to serve as the backup.
Chargers DL Jones to miss 2nd straight game
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones will miss his second straight game after being downgraded to out for today’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jones suffered a calf injury in Los Angeles’ 20-16 win over Washington on Sept. 12 and has not practiced the last two weeks. Christian Covington is expected to get the start in Jones’ place.
Edge rusher Joey Bosa is questionable and remains a gametime decision due to ankle and toe injuries.
BASKETBALL
Wizards’ Hachimura to miss start of camp
WASHINGTON — Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss the start of training camp for personal reasons.
The team said Saturday this is an excused absence and there will be more updates when appropriate.
Hachimura averaged 13.8 points over 57 games last season. He averaged 13.5 points as a rookie in 2019-20.
HOCKEY
Senators acquire F Sanford from Blues
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators acquired Zach Sanford on Saturday, sending St. Louis native Logan Brown to the Blues in exchange for the veteran forward. St. Louis also received a conditional 2022 draft pick from Ottawa.
Sanford had 10 goals and six assists in 52 games for the Blues last season.
AUTO RACING
Newgarden claims pole in tight IndyCar race
LONG BEACH, Calif. — The IndyCar championship race tightened ahead of the Grand Prix of Long Beach after a messy qualifying session put contenders Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward in the middle of the pack. Josef Newgarden, a distant third in the standings but still mathematically in the mix for the title, seized the opportunity and won the pole for today’s season-ending race.
Norris earns 1st career pole for Russian GP
SOCHI, Russia — Lando Norris took pole position for the first time in a rain-hit qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday after timing his final fast lap to perfection on a drying track.
He pushed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari into second place by half a second as George Russell took third for Williams, dropping Lewis Hamilton to fourth. Championship leader Max Verstappen has a penalty and starts at the back.
TENNIS
Sakkari, Kontaveit to meet in Ostrava final
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Maria Sakkari upset top-seeded Iga Swiatek, 6-4, 7-5, on Saturday to set up a surprise final against Anett Kontaveit at the Ostrava Open. Kontaveit beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, 6-0, 6-4.