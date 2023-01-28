Chiefs Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stretches during a workout Thursday.

 Charlie Riedel The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against Cincinnati.

Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of last week’s divisional-round win over Jacksonville, returning after halftime to polish off the victory. That sent the Chiefs to their fifth consecutive AFC championship game, where they will face the AFC North champions on Sunday night in a rematch of last year’s overtime loss to the Bengals.

