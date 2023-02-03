It would have been a great college prank, but the Iowa athletic department crushed it.
The Illinois student spirit group “Orange Krush” had its order for 200 tickets to the men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday canceled Wednesday after Iowa discovered the person who made the purchase falsely claimed the tickets were for a Boys and Girls Club in Champaign.
Iowa issued a refund for $5,400 and donated the 200 tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids.
Iowa athletics tweeted that when it contacted the Champaign Boys and Girls Club about the order, it was obvious the club did not buy the tickets.
“When contacting the individual who made the original ticket order,” the statement said, “they admitted to falsely ordering tickets under the non-profit organization.”
That person was Kilton Rauman, an Illinois senior and vice president of Illini Pride, the umbrella organization for Orange Krush.
Rauman said Thursday the group routinely uses an assumed identity to buy tickets for its annual road trip to an opponent arena. The reason, he said, is that he would expect an order from a group that cheers for the visitor and heckles the home team would be rejected.
Tuesday’s Lakers game moved to TNT
NEW YORK — The NBA has further adjusted the schedule of nationally televised games with LeBron James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the league’s scoring record.
James is on pace to break the record Tuesday at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That game will now be shown on TNT, a change that forced a reworking of that night’s entire schedule on the network.
BASEBALL
Batting champ Arraez wins arbitration case
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — AL batting champion Luis Arraez won his arbitration case Thursday and will get a $6.1 million salary from the Miami Marlins, who acquired the All-Star infielder from the Minnesota Twins last month.
Miami argued for $5 million during a hearing Wednesday before John Stout, Mark Burstein and Scott Buchheit. Arraez received a raise from $2.2 million.
FOOTBALL
Mixon charged for pointing gun at woman
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing, according to online court records posted Thursday.
WCPO-TV, which obtained a copy of the warrant, reported that Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman. The incident occurred on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game, WCPO reported.
Saban, Rees in talks about coaching vacancy
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has spoken with Alabama coach Nick Saban about filling a vacancy on the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff and was scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
TENNIS
Kyrgios to contest assault charge
CANBERRA, Australia — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was due to appear in an Australian court Friday to apply to have an assault charge stemming from events two years ago dismissed on mental health grounds.
