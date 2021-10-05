ST. LOUIS — St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright is guaranteed $17.5 million under his 2022 contract with the Cardinals, more than double his $8 million salary this year.
The 40-year-old also has a full no-trade provision in the deal announced Friday, not that it makes any difference. Wainwright has the right to block any trade as a 10-year veteran who has spent five seasons with his team.
Wainwright has spent all 16 of his big league seasons with the Cardinals.
He was 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA in 32 starts this year, and the three-time All-Star is scheduled to be on the mound for Wednesday’s NL wild-card game at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Max Scherzer gets the start for LA.
Wainwright is 184-105 with a 3.35 ERA in 358 starts and 67 relief appearances for the Cardinals.
Mets manager Rojas out after 2 seasons
NEW YORK — For a while this summer, Luis Rojas was a potential Manager of the Year contender.
Just a few months later, he’s out of a job.
Rojas was let go as New York Mets manager on Monday after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on his contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen’s first year of ownership.
MLB attendance down from pre-COVID
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball drew 45.3 million fans this year as fans gradually were allowed to return, down from 68.5 million over 2019 in the last season before the coronavirus pandemic.
The Los Angeles Dodgers led the major leagues in home attendance at 2.8 million. They did not start selling full capacity until games in mid-June. Atlanta was second at 2.3 million, followed by San Diego at 2.2 million, Texas and St. Louis at 2.1 million and Houston at 2.07 million.
This year’s MLB season averaged 18,901 for 2,397 dates, the commissioner’s office said Monday.
MLB batting average worst since 1968
NEW YORK — The major league batting average dropped to .244 this season, its lowest since the year of the pitcher in 1968, though offense picked up markedly following baseball’s midseason crackdown on grip-enhancing substances for pitchers.
MLB’s stricter enforcement had the desired impact, ending a run of 12 consecutive full seasons in which strikeouts had set records annually.
FOOTBALL
Brady wins late in return to New England
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the New England Patriots on a rainy Sunday night, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Brady was 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns, but engineered the fourth-quarter drive to beat the team he led to six Lombardi trophies. Ronald Jones added an 8-yard scoring run for defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay (3-1).
Brady broke Drew Brees’ NFL career passing yardage record and became the fourth quarterback with victories against all 32 NFL teams, joining Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.
Jaguars’ Meyer apologizes for ‘stupid’ actions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for actions he called “just stupid.”
A video surfaced Saturday night showing a woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap, a clip that quickly went viral and made headlines across the country. Another video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.
Wisconsin lists QB Mertz as questionable
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is listing quarterback Graham Mertz as questionable for Saturday’s game at Illinois after a chest injury knocked him out of the weekend loss to Michigan.
Mertz didn’t return to the Michigan game after Daxton Hill sacked him early in the third quarter of the Wolverines’ 38-17 triumph. Mertz expressed optimism Monday that he’d be able to play against Illinois (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten).
Mertz was taken to the hospital for evaluation after his injury and got released later Saturday. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said all the test results were encouraging.
Tight end Jake Ferguson also is considered questionable for this week after leaving the Michigan game early due to a chest injury.
Indiana loses QB Penix indefinitely
Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had his first three seasons end early because of injuries. The Hoosiers remain hopeful Penix won’t make it four in a row. Coach Tom Allen said Monday that the redshirt junior suffered a separated throwing shoulder during Saturday’s loss at Penn State. He is out indefinitely and is being listed as week to week.
Minnesota’s Potts hospitalized but improving
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota running back Trey Potts remained in a hospital two days after an undisclosed ailment that arose late in the team’s game at Purdue. The university’s athletic department said Potts’ condition was “improving” and that he was “doing well,” in a statement distributed on Monday.