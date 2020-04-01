News in your town

Masks on the field? Ahmed ready if games can be played

How paths might have changed under expanded NFL playoffs

NASCAR industry steps up to produce PPE's in COVID-19 crisis

NBA: 'The Last Dance' look at Jordan's last title starts April 19

NFL: Bulaga disappointed many players didn't vote in CBA election

NFL team owners vote to expand playoffs to 14 teams

All-Decade Team a dicey proposition, other than a few stars

Mother sentenced to 7 months in college admissions scam

College wrestling: Opportunity taken away

As MLB ponders post-virus season, players worry about health

NCAA to give spring athletes extra year of eligibility

Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021

Former MLB star Edmonds tested for COVID-19

The story of the NFL draft, from extravaganza to unadorned

TH Sports Coming Events

Iowa state associations prohibit all activities

Sports in brief: Athletic trainers joining coronavirus fight

TH All-Area Girls Basketball: 1st Team

TH All-Area Girls Basketball: Honorable mention

TH All-Area Girls Basketball: 2nd, 3rd, 4th Teams

MLBers keep service time in deal; draft may trim

NCAA to vote on eligibility

TH All-Area Girls Basketball Player of Year: Sami Martin (Platteville)

Sports briefs: NCAA weighs more eligibility for sports cut short by virus

Bill Bartholomay, who moved Braves to Atlanta, dies at 91

MLB: Twinbills? Winter windup? Baseball's 2020 could be creative

Sports in brief: Kopech to start in Triple-A

Prep football: 2020 schedules released for local schools

Girls prep basketball: Platteville's Martin named 3rd team all-state

College notebook: Pride place 4 on all-American teams

Prep football: WD's Harris named 3A player of year

Cuba City coach Petitgoue win AP coach of year

Indy 500 postponed until August

Prep football: 2020 schedules released for local schools

Forever an inspiration: Local tennis coach fondly remembered

TH Athlete of Week: Schockemoehl cracks exclusive list at Wahlert

Sports briefs: US Justice Department: Don't treat trans athletes as girls

NFL: Goodell orders NFL team facilities closed

MLB ballparks will remain eerily empty on 'opening day'

UPDATE: Wahlert tennis coach dies after 3-year cancer battle