Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal at 12:39 of the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 2-1, on Sunday night in Raleigh, N.C., to open their second-round playoff series.
Goodrow put the reigning Stanley Cup champions ahead for good when he headed left against Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei, then shot from a sharp angle on the left side. The puck skid underneath Nedeljkovic’s right pad as it lifted slightly off the ice near the post to break a 1-1 tie.
Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday.
Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1 — At Denver: Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals apiece as Colorado rolled in Game 1 of the second-round series. The Avalanche bolted to a 5-0 lead before William Karlsson got Vegas on the board. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday,