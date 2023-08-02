Woods-Policy Board Golf
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather-delayed third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8 in. Woods joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years.

 Matt Slocum

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years on tour, giving Commissioner Jay Monahan key support as he rebuilds trust while forging ahead with details of a business partnership with Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

Woods will become a sixth player director — a year ago, the PGA Tour had only four players on its board — as part of a broad agreement that gives the players a greater voice and awareness of any major deals going forward.

