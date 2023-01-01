Packers Vikings Football
Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) blocks for quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Minnesota Vikings during their meeting Sept. 11 in Minneapolis. The Packers host the Vikings this afternoon at Lambeau Field.

 Bruce Kluckhohn

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two weeks after ending the Green Bay Packers’ three-year reign as NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to give their division rival’s playoff hopes a devastating blow.

Green Bay lost, 23-7, at Minnesota in the season’s opening weekend as part of a 4-8 start but has since won three straight games to move back into playoff contention heading into today’s rematch with the Vikings at Lambeau Field.

