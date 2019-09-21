Eloy Jiménez hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, and Yoán Moncada also went deep for Chicago as the White Sox breezed to a 10-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.
Tim Anderson had two more hits in his pursuit of the American League batting title, and the White Sox chased Jordan Zimmermann (1-12) in the fourth. The Detroit right-hander allowed several hard-hit balls and received little help from his defense, which made three errors in the first four innings.
Dylan Cease (4-7) allowed a run and five hits in six innings — the first quality start for the White Sox since Sept. 6. Cease struck out eight with two walks.
Blue Jays 4, Yankees 3 — At New York: Star second baseman Gleyber Torres prompted an audible gasp from the Yankee Stadium crowd when his right leg buckled while fielding a grounder and made an early exit. Torres said his lower legs felt weakness. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he expects him to be OK but pulled him as a precaution.
Orioles 5, Mariners 3 — At Baltimore: Félix Hernández labored through five innings in what was likely his penultimate start with Seattle, and Baltimore got home runs from Anthony Santander and Hanser Alberto in the victory.
Astros 6, Angels 4 — At Houston: Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa homered during Houston’s five-run first inning. It was the Astros’ MLB-best 101st victory.
Twins 4, Royals 3 — At Minneapolis: Marwin Gonzalez had a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to give Minnesota a 4-0 cushion.
Rays 5, Red Sox 4 (11 innings) — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Willy Adames singled in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th to lift Tampa Bay.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 10, Pirates 1 — At Milwaukee: Trent Grisham had a bases-clearing triple and five different players drove in runs as Milwaukee (84-70) moved two games ahead of the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card.
Braves 6, Giants 0 — At Atlanta: The Braves clinched their second straight NL East title as Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 41st homer in a win that eliminated the Giants from postseason contention in Bruce Bochy’s last year as San Francisco manager.
Nationals 6, Marlins 4 — At Miami: Trea Turner hit two solo homers, and Washington beat Miami to stay alone atop the NL wild card standings.
Mets 8, Reds 1 — At Cincinnati: Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 50th home run, Jacob deGrom pitched shutout ball for seven innings as New York beat Cincinnati.
INTERLEAGUE
Indians 5, Phillies 2 — At Cleveland: Carlos Carrasco got his first save in five years, and Cleveland maintained position for the second AL wild card while damaging the Phillies’ playoff chances.