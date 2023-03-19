Packers Ready For Love Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love finally gets his chance to take over as a starting quarterback in his fourth NFL season.

 Doug Murray

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst valued Jordan Love’s potential enough three years ago to trade up in the draft and select him in the first round, catching the Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback already on Green Bay’s roster by surprise.

Love finally has a chance to show he was worth the gamble.

