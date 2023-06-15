US Open Golf
Rickie Fowler chips to the green on the 16th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament on Wednesday.

 Marcio J. Sanchez The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Brooks Koepka says he enjoys the chaos and there’s no shortage of that in this U.S. Open, even for those who manage to avoid the traffic.

Players are still trying to digest the blockbuster announcement of the PGA Tour ending a legal and moral battle with LIV Golf by becoming partners with the Saudi Arabia national wealth fund that paid for all those PGA Tour defections.