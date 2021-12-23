Darius McGhee had 22 points as Liberty edged past Northern Iowa, 76-74, in the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday in Honolulu.
Keegan McDowell and Shiloh Robinson each had 15 points for Liberty (8-4). Micaiah Abii had 11 points. McGhee moved to No. 18 on the program’s scoring list.
Former Dubuque Senior star Noah Carter tied a season high with 20 points for the Panthers (4-6), who will play Wyoming (9-2) today in the consolation bracket. Nate Heise added 15 points and AJ Green had 13.
No. 19 Tennessee 77, No. 6 Arizona 73 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: John Fulkerson had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Tennesse beat Arizona.
No. 12 Auburn 71, Murray State 58 — At Auburn, Ala.: Wendell Green Jr. and Jabari Smith both had double-doubles and Auburn beat Murray State for its eighth straight win.
No. 13 Houston 80, Texas State 47 — At Houston: Josh Carlton scored 20 points and Jamal Shead had a double-double as Houston beat Texas State.
No. 16 Texas 68, Alabama State 48 — At Austin, Texas: Dylan Disu scored 14 points and made three blocks, and Texas pulled away in the second half to defeat Alabama State.
No. 17 LSU 95, Lipscomb 60 — At Baton Rouge, La.: Six players scored in double figures as LSU routed Lipscomb.
No. 20 Kentucky 95, Western Kentucky 60 — At Lexington, Ky.: Kellan Grady scored a season-high 23 points, Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed a Rupp Arena-record 28 rebounds and Kentucky blew out Western Kentucky.
No. 25 Texas Tech 78, Eastern Washington 46 — At Lubbock, Texas: Kevin Obanor had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists without a turnover, helping Texas Tech beat Eastern Washington.