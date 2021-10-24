CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also missed practice for the same reason.
The announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the team was 100% vaccinated.
“At this point, those guys are in the protocol, and we don’t really know day to day how it’s going to develop,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “For the most part, it’s out of our control, so we’ll adjust as things develop here.”
Chicago hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night. The struggling Blackhawks are off to a 0-4-1 start.
The Blackhawks recalled forward Reese Johnson from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Johnson had a goal and an assist during the IceHogs’ 6-3 loss to Iowa on Friday night.
FOOTBALL
Packers place rookie center Myers on IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers has been placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in a victory over the Chicago Bears.
The Packers (5-1) announced the move Saturday. They also elevated guard Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against Washington (2-4).
Because he has been placed on injured reserve, Myers must miss at least the next three games.
Myers, a rookie second-round pick from Ohio State, started each of the Packers’ first four games before missing a 25-22 victory at Cincinnati on Oct. 10 with a finger injury.
Broncos acquire Weatherly from Vikings
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos acquired pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in a trade Saturday with the Minnesota Vikings.
Weatherly was playing sparingly at defensive end for the Vikings after re-signing with them this year, behind Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum. The Vikings also sent the Broncos a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick while unloading the remaining portion of his $1.5 million base salary.
Weatherly was a seventh-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2016. He played the 2020 season for Carolina. In 64 games, with 16 starts, Weatherly has six sacks, two forced fumbles and 20 quarterback hits.
GOLF
Matsuyama leads by 1 in Japan
CHIBA, Japan — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama held on to a one-stroke lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship on Saturday after a 2-under 68 which included a bogey on his last hole to make things interesting going to the final round.
Matsuyama trailed by a stroke after the first round, led by one after the second and had a 54-hole total of 10-under 200 on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course.
Winther regains lead at Mallorca Open
SANTA PONSA, Spain — Jeff Winther reclaimed the lead at the Mallorca Open with an 8-under 62 on Saturday. The Dane is two shots clear of Spain’s Jorge Campillo, who had a third-round 64. Winther, seeking his first European Tour win, repeated the 62 from his first round after shooting 1-over par on Friday. He was bogey-free and had eight birdies, including the last three holes.
Lim takes 4-stroke lead in South Korea
BUSAN, South Korea — Hee Jeong Lim took a four-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour’s BMW Ladies Championship after a 7-under 65 Saturday. Lim had a 54-hole total of 18-under 198 on the LPGA International Busan course.
Fellow South Korean players Jin Young Ko (67) and Na Rin An (69) were tied for second. American Danielle Kang shot 69 and was five strokes behind Lim and tied for third.
AUTO RACING
Gibbs picks up 4th Xfinity win of season
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ty Gibbs disrupted the Xfinity Series championship, then rushed off for the fuel he needed to run another race.
Gibbs picked up his fourth Xfinity victory of the season Saturday and stopped title contenders AJ Allmendinger, Austin Cindric and anyone else from advancing to the championship round. Gibbs isn’t eligible for the Xfinity Series championship, so all four spots in the finale remained open headed into next week’s race at Martinsville Speedway.
Verstappen on pole for U.S. Grand Prix
AUSTIN, Texas — Formula One’s dramatic title race took another turn when Max Verstappen edged title rival Lewis Hamilton for the pole at the Circuit of the Americas, where the seven-time champion Hamilton has dominated.
Hamilton has won the U.S. Grand Prix five times and the Mercedes team was supposed to have the edge over Red Bull at this event. But it was Verstappen, the points leader, and fan favorite Sergio Perez who dominated qualifying and the Red Bulls flanked Hamilton headed into today’s race.