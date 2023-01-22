Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax scored 21 points as Northern Iowa beat Illinois-Chicago, 78-72, on Saturday afternoon in Chicago.
Duax added 11 rebounds, a block and a steal in a team-high 38 minutes for the Panthers (11-9, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference).
Bowen Born scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Tytan Anderson shot 5 of 12 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.
Trevante Anderson led the way for the Flames (9-12, 1-9) with 27 points and seven assists. UIC also got 20 points and six rebounds from Jace Carter. In addition, Toby Okani finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. The Flames extended their losing streak to seven straight.
Duax scored seven points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 38-31. Northern Iowa pulled off the victory after a 13-0 second-half run erased a 10-point deficit and gave them the lead at 48-45 with 11:19 left in the half. Duax scored 14 second-half points.
UIC’s Cameron Fens, a freshman who played alongside Duax at Hempstead, had an assist and a block in 6 minutes.
Northern Iowa’s next game is Wednesday against Valparaiso at home, while UIC visits Missouri State on Tuesday.
Drake 97, Evansville 61 — At Evansville, Ind.: Tucker DeVries scored 23 points to lead Drake to a victory over Evansville.
DeVries was 8-of-16 shooting (6 for 11 from distance) for the Bulldogs (15-6, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Darnell Brodie scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Roman Penn scored 13 points.
Yacine Toumi and Kenny Strawbridge scored 12 apiece to lead the Purple Aces (4-17, 0-10), who have lost eight straight.
