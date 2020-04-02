IOWA CITY — Junior Luka Garza became the first University of Iowa men’s basketball player to be named to the John Wooden Award All-America Team. The announcement was made on Wednesday by The Los Angeles Athletic Club.
Joining Garza on the elite squad is Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Devon Dotson (Kansas), Malachi Flynn (San Diego State), Obi Toppin (Dayton), Myles Powell (Seton Hall), Markus Howard (Marquette), Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga), Payton Pritchard (Oregon), and Cassius Winston (Michigan State).
The presentation of the John Wooden Award to the men’s most outstanding college basketball player will take place on April 7, during the 4 p.m. (CT) edition of SportsCenter on ESPN.
Last month, Garza was awarded the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and five major news outlets named Garza as its national player of the year: Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report and ESPN. He is the first Iowa men’s basketball player to earn national player of the year distinction. Garza was also a unanimous consensus first-team All-America selection. He joins former Hawkeyes Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as the program’s only consensus first team All-Americans.
Stewart to NBA draft
SEATTLE — Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart declared for the NBA draft Wednesday after becoming a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Huskies.
Stewart, a bruising 6-foot-9 forward, was named to the all-Pac-12 first team after averaging 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in the regular season.
Cuban tempers optimistic outlook
DALLAS — A week after predicting the NBA will start “to get back to normal” in mid-May, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tempered his optimistic outlook.
During an interview Wednesday on ESPN’s Get Up, Cuban said he has “no idea” for a possible timeline for the NBA to return amid the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The NBA announced March 11, during the Mavericks-Nuggets game, it would suspend operations indefinitely, becoming the first U.S. professional sports league to do so.
Irving, Durant still uncertain
NEW YORK — With so much uncertainty around the NBA season, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is no longer ruling out Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving for the season.
Durant was injured in the 2019 NBA Finals, so he would have a year to recover if the league were to resume in June.
Irving, who had shoulder surgery on March 3, might be available if play stretched into the summer.
FOOTBALL
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears finalized a five-year, $70 million contract with former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro pass rusher Robert Quinn and a one-year deal with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi on Wednesday.
The Bears were looking to boost their pass rush and blocking coming off a disappointing year. They missed the playoffs at 8-8 in a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations after going 12-4 to win the NFC North in the 2018 season.
BOSTON — The Patriots have released quarterback Cody Kessler, their latest roster move at the position following the departure of Tom Brady in free agency.
Kessler spent time on New England’s practice squad last season. He was inactive for 11 regular-season games as the third-string quarterback behind Brady and Jarrett Stidham.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
ISU announces paycuts to staff
In an effort to “successfully address our upcoming financial challenges,” Iowa State University athletic director Jamie Pollard published a letter on Wednesday announcing that Cyclones coaches and some staff will receive pay reductions, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the letter, Pollard stated ISU will take initiatives such as: a one-year, temporary pay reduction for athletics department coaches and certain staff; a one-year, temporary suspension of all bonuses/incentives for all coaches; delaying (from January 2021 to January 2022) a previously announced increase in Cyclone Club annual giving levels; a freeze on season/individual game ticket prices for all sports; an extension to the deadline for this year’s Cyclone Club donations and football season ticket renewals to May 29; and providing multiple payment options for season tickets and donations.
Pollard wrote that those efforts will help address a “$5 million shortfall” Cyclone athletics faces with NCAA cancellations.
“It was also important to us to provide our loyal ticket holders and donors some relief in regards to ticket prices and donations,” Pollard wrote.