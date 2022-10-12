FORT WORTH, Texas — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.
Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn’t react when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read his sentence. Kay faced at least 20 years in prison on one of the two counts.
There was no reaction from Skaggs’ widow and mother or members of Kay’s family, including one of his sons who testified on his behalf before sentencing.
Prosecutors presented evidence of Kay, 48, making derogatory comments about Skaggs, his family, prosecutors and jurors in phone calls and emails after he was convicted in February.
There was emotional testimony from both sides in federal court in Fort Worth, about 15 miles from where the Angels were supposed to open a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2019, the day Skaggs was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room.
Kay was convicted on one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy.
A coroner’s report said Skaggs, 27, had choked to death on his vomit and that a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was in his system.
Yankees’ Effross needs Tommy John surgery
NEW YORK — Scott Effross didn’t feel right the day after a Sept. 30 outing against Baltimore.
He rebounded to pitch at Texas three days later, then mentioned the issue to the team following a batting practice session at Yankee Stadium on Friday.
A day later, he went for an MRI and received devastating news: He needs Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, an injury that will cause him to miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2023 season.
Dodgers leave closer Kimbrel off NLDS roster
LOS ANGELES — Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel has been left off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.
Kimbrel was demoted from his closer’s role two weeks ago after struggling all season as the replacement for veteran Kenley Jansen, who signed with Atlanta in the offseason.
Astros’ Maton out after punching locker
HOUSTON — Astros reliever Phil Maton revealed Tuesday that he broke his right pinkie when he punched a locker in frustration after Houston’s regular-season finale and will miss the postseason. Maton had surgery Monday to repair the fractured finger on his pitching hand.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday.
BASKETBALL
Bulls top Bucks in preseason game
CHICAGO — Patrick Williams scored 22 points, along with five rebounds and five assists as Chicago beat visiting Milwaukee, 127-104. Milwaukee sat a significant part of its main rotation. Jordan Nwora led the Bucks with 25 points.
FOOTBALL
Favre: ‘Unjustly smeared’ in welfare case
JACKSON, Miss. — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre says he is being treated unfairly in news coverage of a Mississippi welfare scandal, including about payments he received to help fund a pet project of his — a volleyball arena at the university he attended and where his daughter was playing the sport.
“I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said in a statement to Fox News Digital, which was published Tuesday. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.
Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following Monday night’s loss at Kansas City.
A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams’ actions following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, with possible punishment including a fine or suspension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn’t made the review public.
HOCKEY
Hockey Canada CEO Smith out, board resigns
Hockey Canada ousted CEO Scott Smith on Tuesday and the board of directors also resigned due to a series of scandals that have rocked the sport’s national federation to its core.
Smith spent nearly three decades climbing the ladder at Hockey Canada and lasted just three months at the top, unable to survive the fallout related to how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault allegations and how the organization paid out settlements.
