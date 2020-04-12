TORONTO — Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25.
Cave was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, where he was taken after being admitted to a hospital in Barrie, Ontario, on Monday. Cave underwent emergency surgery Tuesday, a removal of a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.
The NHL club confirmed Cave’s death with a statement from his family.
Cave scored once in 11 appearances with Edmonton this season. He had 11 goals and 23 points in 44 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors this season.
Cave played five seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos, where he saw time as captain, before joining the Boston Bruins’ organization for the 2014-15 season after going undrafted. The Oilers claimed Cave off waivers in January of 2019. He had four goals and five assists over 67 NHL games with Boston and Edmonton.
AUTO RACING
Simon Pagenaud has won IndyCar’s first virtual race on an oval. His victory came at a simulated Michigan International Speedway. Sage Karam dominated the race but a spectacular crash at the start jumbled strategies and Karam pitted from the lead with 14 laps remaining. It allowed Pagenaud and Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin to cycle into a 1-2 finish. Dale Earnhardt Jr., meanwhile, scored a podium finish in his IndyCar iRacing debut. He was patient and saved fuel to finish third. Earnhardt said he’d race again the next time IndyCar goes to a virtual oval.
BASKETBALL
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State has hired former Old Dominion women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schafer as the Bulldogs’ head coach. McCray-Penson, a Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, was 53-40 the past three years at Old Dominion. The Lady Monarchs posted consecutive 20-win seasons under McCray, including 24-6 overall and 14-4 in Conference USA last season, when she was conference coach of the year.
McCray-Penson previously spent nine seasons as a South Carolina assistant under Dawn Staley.
Schaefer left MSU for Texas after going 221-62, with a 27-6 finish and the No. 9 ranking last season, which ended abruptly because of the coronavirus pandemic.
CORONAVIRUS
SEOUL, South Korea — With new cases of the coronavirus falling in South Korea, the country’s baseball league is targeting an early May restart with teams ready to play preseason exhibition games as early as April 21.
On Wednesday, the country recorded 53 new infections, the third consecutive day that has seen new cases around the 50-mark. The downward trend from a Feb. 29 peak of 900 is increasing the chances of the 10-team Korea Baseball Organization League, not only starting in May but playing a full 144-game season.
The American Hockey League’s Syracuse Crunch has loaned two sanitation machines to a local hospital to see if they could help clean personal protective equipment worn by hospital staff. The Crunch uses one of the machines in its locker room and the other to clean equipment but doesn’t need them right now with sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Turns out they’re a good fit at Upstate University Hospital.
The Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennis Canada announced Saturday that the event, scheduled for Aug. 7-16 in Montreal, is off the schedule. It says the tournament will return to Montreal in August 2021. The women’s and men’s Rogers Cup traditionally rotate between Toronto and Montreal. As of Saturday, the men’s event in Toronto in August was still on the schedule.
OLYMPICS
TOKYO — As the coronavirus spreads in Japan, the chief executive of the Tokyo Games said Friday he can’t guarantee the postponed Olympics will be staged next year — even with a 16-month delay.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued an emergency declaration this week to battle the virus, putting the country under restrictions after it seemed it had avoided the spread.
“I don’t think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not,” Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said.
The Olympics were postponed last month with a new opening set for July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.
MOSCOW — International authorities should “turn a new page” and forget Russia’s Olympic doping ban because of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s sports minister said Friday.
The World Anti-Doping Agency barred Russia from the Olympics for four years after ruling last year that doping data from a Moscow laboratory had been manipulated. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is to rule on whether the ban is valid, but hearings have been delayed because of the health crisis.
Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said the virus outbreak means the parties in the legal proceedings should avoid a ruling against Russia because it would fracture the Olympic movement.
SOCCER
GENEVA — Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has won a legal victory in his fight since 2015 against Swiss allegations of criminal mismanagement. Federal prosecutors in Switzerland plan to drop one of two cases open against him.
The Swiss attorney general’s office on Saturday confirmed reports they intend to close an investigation into how Blatter and soccer governing body FIFA awarded World Cup broadcast rights in the Caribbean in 2005.