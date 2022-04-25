Byron Buxton hit his second homer of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive in the 10th inning to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Buxton’s two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer tied the score 3-3.
After Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the 10th off Joe Smith (1-0), Liam Hendriks (0-2) walked José Godoy with one out in the bottom half after automatic runner Nick Gordon began the inning on second.
Hendriks fell behind 3-1 in the count, and Buxton drove a fastball into the left-field second deck for the longest game-ending home run since MLB Statcast starting tracking in 2015.
Yankees 10, Guardians 2 — At New York: Gerrit Cole bounced back from the shortest start of his career, Anthony Rizzo powered an early offensive barrage and New York pounded Cleveland to complete a three-game sweep in a series marred by fan misbehavior. Cole (1-0) struck out nine over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, and Rizzo’s two-run drive in the first inning tied him for the AL lead with five homers.
Rays 5, Red Sox 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Shane McClanahan beat Boston to become Tampa Bay’s first starting pitcher to get a win this season. The Red Sox scored twice in the first inning against McClanahan, but pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi had a tying, two-run double as the Rays rallied for three runs in the fifth.
Astros 8, Blue Jays 7 (10 innings) — At Houston: Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and Houston beat Toronto to avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto’s four-game winning streak.
Angels 7, Orioles 6 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Jo Adell hit a grand slam, Shohei Ohtani scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk, and Los Angeles beat Baltimore despite blowing a six-run, first-inning lead.
Mariners 5, Royals 4 (12 innings) — At Seattle: Jesse Winker capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a broken-bat single to score Adam Frazier in the 12th inning, and Seattle completed a three-game sweep of Kansas City.
Athletics 2, Rangers 0 — At Oakland, Calif.: Cole Irvin and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, Stephen Piscotty homered in his second game back from the COVID-19 injured list, and Oakland beat Texas to avoid a sweep.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 4, Cubs 1 — At Chicago: Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh’s bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits for Pittsburgh. Peters pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker and allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances. Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games overall — even after the day after it collected 23 hits during a historic 21-0 romp. Ian Happ hit his first homer of the season for the Cubs.
Brewers 1, Phillies 0 — At Phildelphia: Eric Lauer struck out a career-high 13 over six innings, and Christian Yelich hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth to lift Milwaukee. Lauer and Aaron Nola took no-decisions in a pitchers’ duel that saw the starters combine for 22 strikeouts.
Reds 4, Cardinals 1 — At Cincinnati: First-round draft pick Nick Lodolo got his first major league win as Cincinnati beat St. Louis to end an 11-game skid, its worst in six years. Colin Moran drove in two runs for the Reds, who had been 0-4 at home this year and had not won anywhere since April 10. Cincinnati is a majors-worst 3-13.
Dodgers 10, Padres 2 — At San Diego: Cody Bellinger homered twice and drove in four runs, leading Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles past San Diego. Freddie Freeman added a two-run homer as the Dodgers beat the Padres for the 11th time in 12 games.
Giants 12, Nationals 3 —At Washington: Joc Pederson homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs as San Francisco completed a three-game sweep of Washington. Wilmer Flores added three RBI singles for San Francisco, which swept a series of at least three games at Nationals Park for the first time June 6-9, 2008.
Marlins 5, Braves 4 — At Miami: Garrett Cooper had three hits and two RBIs, Avisaíl García hit a go-ahead double in the fifth inning and Miami took two of three from Atlanta. Jesús Luzardo (1-1) allowed one run and two hits in five innings.
Mets 6, Diamondbacks 2 — At Phoenix: Tylor Megill threw 6 2/3 impressive innings, Francisco Lindor added a pair of hits and New York took two of three from Arizona.
INTERLEAGUE
Rockies 6, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: Randal Grichuk had three hits, including his first home run of the season, and Colorado beat Detroit. Charlie Blackmon had four hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for Colorado.