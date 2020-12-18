GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida has postponed its next three men’s basketball games while forward Keyontae Johnson continues to show “truly encouraging signs of progress,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said Thursday.
Johnson collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State on Saturday and remains hospitalized at UF Health while undergoing further tests and evaluation. He is alert, moving, talking and even chatting with friends and teammates via FaceTime.
The Gators had been scheduled to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Florida A&M on Sunday and James Madison on Tuesday. They will try to make up all three games later this season, but the priority will be to get through Southeastern Conference play.
“This has been an emotionally taxing time for Keyontae’s family, friends and teammates,” Stricklin said. “Our hope is that everyone impacted will take an opportunity to process those emotions and regroup ahead of the start of the new year.”
FOOTBALL
Allen sweeps Big Ten coaching awards
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Indiana’s Tom Allen swept the Big Ten Coach of the Year awards announced Thursday, getting picked by the coaches and media in separate votes.
The seventh-ranked Hoosiers (6-1) are second in the Big Ten East and enjoying one of their best seasons in decades. They would be playing in the conference championship game Saturday had administrators not voted to drop the six-game requirement, clearing the way for Ohio State to play.
Allen joins Bill Mallory (1986 and 1987) as the only Hoosier to take Big Ten coaching honors. He was selected Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year by the coaches and Dave McClain Coach of the Year by the media. Allen is 24-21 since he took over for the final game of the 2016 season.
Army-Air Force games to Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Army and Air Force will play at a neutral site for the first time in more than a half-century when the rivalry game moves next year to the Texas Rangers baseball stadium that hosted the last World Series.
The service academies said Thursday they plan to play their 2021 and 2022 matchups at Globe Life Field, the stadium with a retractable roof that opened this year. The first Commander Classic will be played next Nov. 6.
This game has traditionally been held on the respective campuses, including Saturday’s game that will be played at West Point, N.Y. That will be the 55th meeting between the teams, and only the first three were played off campus — the first in 1959 at old Yankee Stadium in New York, then in 1963 and 1965 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Former Ravens RB Taliaferro dies at 28
Lorenzo Taliaferro, who ran for 339 yards and scored five touchdowns during three injury-riddled seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, has died. He was 28.
Taliaferro passed away Wednesday in Williamsburg, Va., according to York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. The cause of death was not immediately made public.
Drafted by Baltimore out of Coastal Carolina in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, Taliaferro ran for 292 yards and four touchdowns over 13 games as a rookie before an injury ended his season. He played in three games apiece in 2015 and 2016 before again finishing on injured reserve each season.
Washington puts Everett on IR
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington safety Deshazor Everett went on injured reserve Thursday with a pectoral muscle injury that also affected his shoulder.
Everett started six games this season for Washington, which has won four in a row to improve to 6-7.
In another move, Washington signed running back Lamar Miller off of the Chicago Bears’ practice squad.
Bengals sign Shurmur for QB depth
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals added some needed quarterback depth on Thursday by signing Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad. Brandon Allen, who had been starting for the Bengals in place of injured rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, hurt his knee in last week’s loss to Dallas.
BASEBALL
Cubs agree to deal with Holder
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and free-agent reliever Jonathan Holder have agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract that is not guaranteed. Holder can earn $150,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched under the deal announced Thursday: $50,000 each for 50, 60 and 70.
The 27-year-old right-hander was 10-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 157 games — all but two in relief — over parts of five seasons with the New York Yankees.
Rays re-sign Zunino to 1-year deal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Mike Zunino agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $3 million, a deal that includes a club option and could be worth $9 million over two seasons. Zunino’s contract, announced Wednesday, includes a $2 million salary for 2021 and a $4 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.
HOCKEY
Lundvquist to miss entire season
WASHINGTON — Henrik Lundqvist looked straight into the camera and spoke haltingly, the out-of-nowhere news as difficult for him to comprehend as it must have been for fans of the Washington Capitals, his new club, the New York Rangers, his long-time employer — or any hockey team, really. Calling it “a pretty tough and emotional day” in a video posted on social media by the Capitals, the popular goaltender announced Thursday that he will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition.
OLYMPICS
Russian flag, name and anthem banned
GENEVA — Russia was banned today from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.
Russian athletes and teams will still be allowed to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, as well as world championships including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, if they are not implicated in doping or covering up positive tests.