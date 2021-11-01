Michigan State moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wake Forest became a top-10 team on Sunday for the first time in school history.
Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Oklahoma at No. 4.
Star running back Kenneth Walker and the Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan in the weekend’s biggest game. The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015 when the Spartans made the College Football Playoff.
The first CFP selection committee rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.
In the AP poll, Ohio State slipped a spot to No. 6 despite holding off Penn State and Oregon was No. 7. No. 8 Notre Dame, Michigan and Wake Forest rounded out the top 10.
Iowa dropped 10 spots to No. 19 after losing at Wisconsin. Iowa State is out again after losing at West Virginia. The Cyclones jumped back into the rankings last week, but it turned out to be a brief stay.
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU and football coach Gary Patterson mutually agreed to immediately part ways Sunday after nearly 21 seasons. The announcement came a day after the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) lost 31-12 at Kansas State, Patterson’s alma mater. It was their fifth loss in six games.
Patterson leaves TCU with a 181-79 record, including an undefeated 13-0 season in 2010 that was capped by a Rose Bowl victory. He was the second-longest tenured FBS coach, trailing only Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 23rd season.
BASEBALL
BOSTON — Jerry Remy, a Boston Red Sox second baseman who went on to become a local icon as a television broadcaster, has died of cancer. He was 68.
The Red Sox confirmed that Remy died on Saturday night. He had a long and public struggle with lung cancer, and drew thunderous applause at Fenway Park earlier this month when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a playoff game while using an oxygen tube. Remy was a former smoker who had a yearslong battle with lung cancer, including surgery for the disease in November 2008.
TENNIS
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Marin Cilic won the St. Petersburg Open final with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 victory over American Taylor Fritz on Sunday. The 33-year-old Cilic clinched his second title in St. Petersburg. He previously won in 2011.
VIENNA — Alexander Zverev won his fifth ATP title of the season and 18th overall Sunday by defeating American qualifier Frances Tiafoe, 7-5, 6-4, at the Erste Bank Open.
CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania — Anett Kontaveit of Estonia secured a spot at the season-ending WTA Finals after beating Simona Halep, 6-2, 6-3, in the final of the Transylvania Open on Sunday. Kontaveit won her fourth title in the last 10 weeks and fifth overall.
MOTOR SPORTS
LAS VEGAS — Steve Torrence raced to his 10th Top Fuel victory of the season and 50th overall Sunday at the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals to move closer to his fourth straight championship. In the 1,000th event in NHRA history, Cruz Pedregon won in Funny Car, Dallas Glenn in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.