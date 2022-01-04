DES MOINES — When outgoing Iowa Cubs chairman and owner Michael Gartner gathered the team’s 23 full-time employees last week in Principal Park’s Betfred Sports Lounge, he told them he was handing out new business cards.
What he handed out instead were bonus checks to the tune of $600,000. The money came from profits from the recent sale of the team, and Gartner and his four associates wanted to share those profits with staff members.
Everyone, including the club’s custodian, got a check — $2,000 for every year they had been employed, even as interns. The longest tenured employee received a check for $70,000.
“It was pretty crazy,” Iowa Cubs broadcaster Alex Cohen said. “People were crying and shaking.”
Gartner’s son and team associate, Mike C. Gartner, said his dad came up with the idea to reward all the staff of the Triple-A Chicago Cubs affiliate with the profits from the sale, finalized Dec. 28 to Diamond Baseball Holdings, a subsidiary of global sports and entertainment company Endeavor. The younger Gartner said he and the other owners loved the idea.
Former Cub Cameron Maybin retires
Outfielder Cameron Maybin is retiring after 15 major league seasons. The 34-year-old had one hit in 28 at-bats from May 19-29 last season for the New York Mets. He was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse on June 3 and hit .182 with no homers and five RBIs in 44 at-bats for the Mets’ top farm team.
Maybin had a .254 career batting average with 72 homers and 354 RBIs for the Tigers (2007, 2016, 2020), Florida/Miami (2008-10, 2018), San Diego (2011-14), Atlanta (2015), the Los Angeles Angels (2017), Houston (2017), Seattle (2018), the New York Yankees (2019), the Chicago Cubs (2020) and the Mets.
BASKETBALL
Murray named Big Ten Player of the Week
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week by the Big Ten Conference Office on Monday.
Murray has earned the Big Ten weekly honor three times (Nov. 22; Dec. 20; Jan. 3) this season, including twice in the past three weeks. He posted game bests in points (29), rebounds (10), and blocks (3), while also dishing out three assists in Iowa’s 92-71 win over Western Illinois on Dec. 29.
NBA reschedules postponed games
The NBA has rescheduled all 11 games that were postponed in December for virus-related reasons and either shifted the times or dates of 10 other games to help accommodate those changes.
Toronto had six games affected, Chicago had five and Brooklyn had four. In all, 18 of the league’s 30 teams had at least one game date changed by the postponements.
FOOTBALL
Eagles put 12 on COVID-19 list
The Philadelphia Eagles have placed defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and tight end Dallas Goedert along with 10 others on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday ahead of Saturday’s regular-season finale against Dallas.
The Eagles (9-7) already have a playoff berth clinched with only the seeding still to be decided Saturday night when they host the Cowboys (11-5) as either the sixth or seventh seed in the NFC. Under the NFL’s revised COVID-19 protocols, the Eagles could get all 12 back before kickoff.
Bucs coach: Antonio Brown didn’t claim injury
TAMPA, Fla. — Antonio Brown’s latest messy departure from an NFL team, the Buccaneers, was not about an injury, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.
The Buccaneers are moving on from Brown, but Arians dispelled the notion that Brown stormed off the field Sunday after refusing to go back in because of an ankle injury that had sidelined him for several weeks.
Raiders rookie Hobbs arrested on DUI charge
Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge shortly after the team returned from a road game in Indianapolis. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday that dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. about a driver asleep inside a vehicle parked on an exit ramp of a parking garage.
Badgers LB Chenal entering NFL draft
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal is entering the NFL draft rather than returning to the Badgers next season. Chenal announced his decision Monday on social media. Chenal had 115 tackles and 18 ½ tackles to rank first on his team in both categories. Chenal also recorded eight sacks to rank second on the team.
Oklahoma QB Williams enters transfer portal
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams said Monday he is entering his name in the transfer portal so he can speak with other schools, but he has not ruled out staying with the Sooners.
The freshman and former five-star recruit from Washington, D.C., who was recruited to Oklahoma by then-head coach Lincoln Riley revealed his intentions on social media.