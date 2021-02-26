The Big Ten is adding a 16th trophy game in football to honor the first Black man to play in the conference.
Northwestern and Michigan will meet for the George Jewett Trophy beginning in October, the schools announced Thursday. Jewett played football at both schools in the 1890s.
“This is a historic moment in major college football history,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We are proud to partner with our peer institution, Northwestern, to recognize and honor an African-American pioneer in George Jewett. George achieved at a high level as an athlete and doctor. His hard work and effort led to success not only for himself, but for those who would follow a similar path after him.”
Jewett was a standout high school athlete in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and went on to play for the Wolverines in the 1890 and 1892 seasons. He starred as a fullback and halfback and also was the team’s main kicker.
He left Michigan for Northwestern in 1893 to finish his medical degree. He lettered and starred in football for the Wildcats for two seasons.
Texas regents approve Sarkisian contract
AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas System regents on Thursday approved a six-year, $34.2 million guaranteed contract for new football coach Steve Sarkisian.
The regents also approved more than $21 million in guaranteed contracts for Sarkisian’s staff. Three of his top assistants got three-year guaranteed contracts worth more than $1 million annually. The highest-paid in that group will be defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski at $1.7 million per year.
Ex-Washington employees want report released
WASHINGTON — Twenty former Washington Football Team employees asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to release the final report of an independent investigation into the organization’s conduct when it’s completed.
Owner Dan Snyder hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson to conduct an independent investigation in July after several female former employees made allegations of workplace sexual harassment. The NFL in July took over control of the investigation.
Broncos release veteran DT Casey
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jurrell Casey’s stint in Denver lasted just three games. The Broncos released the veteran defensive tackle Thursday, freeing up about $12 million in salary cap space two weeks after the release of veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye saved them a similar amount against the cap.
BASKETBALL
NBA suspends Beasley after guilty plea
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley has been suspended for 12 games without pay by the NBA for his recent guilty plea to a felony charge of threats of violence. The league on Thursday announced the punishment, which will begin with Minnesota’s game Saturday at Washington. Beasley is eligible to return March 27.
NCAA places South Carolina on probation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s men’s basketball program was placed on probation for two years by the NCAA on Thursday for former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting $9,100 in bribes from a sports agent. The Gamecocks largely avoided more serious penalties like a postseason ban for what the NCAA deemed a Level I infractions case.
GYMNASTICS
Ex-U.S. coach dies by suicide hours after human trafficking charges announced
LANSING, Mich. — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sport doctor Larry Nassar died by suicide Thursday after being charged with two dozen crimes, including forms of human trafficking, the state attorney general said. The announcement from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel came about three hours after a news conference where Nessel announced that John Geddert was charged with crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise.
GOLF
Simpson, Fitzpatrick share lead in Florida
BRADENTON, Fla. — Webb Simpson ran off three straight late birdies for a share of the lead Thursday in the Workday Championship. Simpson matched Matthew Fitzpatrick with a 6-under 66 at The Concession in the World Golf Championships event moved from Mexico to Florida because of COVID-19 circumstances.
HOCKEY
Kane scores 399th goal, Blackhawks win
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrick Kane broke a scoreless tie in the third period for his 399th career goal, Malcolm Subban got his first shutout of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 2-0, on Thursday night to sweep a two-game series. After combining for 11 goals in the Blackhawks’ shootout win Tuesday night, the teams grinded through scoreless hockey before Kane grabbed a loose puck in the neutral zone and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the right circle at 8:45 of the third.