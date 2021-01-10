WASHINGTON — Now that they’re both with the Washington Nationals, Kyle Schwarber recalls joking around with Dave Martinez when both were with the Chicago Cubs — Schwarber a slugger, Martinez a bench coach.
“He goes, ‘Whenever I get a manager’s job, you are going to come over, and you are going to play for me,’” Schwarber recounted. “And now it’s come to fruition.”
The power-hitting outfielder who had a big 2019 and a disappointing 2020 signed a one-year contract with Washington for 2021 that guarantees him $10 million, and Schwarber said Saturday his relationship with current Nationals skipper Martinez was “a big factor.”
“Davey was a huge influence on me in baseball,” Schwarber said, noting that Martinez helped him make the transition from catcher to outfielder in Chicago.
Schwarber will make $7 million this season and the contract includes a mutual option for 2022 that would be worth $11.5 million if exercised or guarantee a $3 million buyout if not.
Phillies add bullpen depth
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Sam Coonrod from the San Francisco Giants on Saturday in exchange for right-hander Carson Ragsdale.
The 28-year-old Coonrod went 0-2 with three saves and a 9.82 ERA in 18 appearances for the Giants last season. He is 5-3 with three saves and a 5.74 ERA in two seasons with the Giants. He has made 51 career appearances, all in relief.
FOOTBALL
Saints activate Kamara, Thomas
METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints activated running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas for the team’s playoff game today against the Chicago Bears.
Kamara missed the regular-season finale last Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols, while Thomas was on injured reserve for the final three games because of an ankle injury.
The Saints also announced Saturday that wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris and cornerback Patrick Robinson were activated from injured reserve; wide receiver Jake Kumerow was waived; offensive lineman Nick Easton was placed on IR; and linebacker Chase Hansen and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey were elevated from the practice squad.
Browns get back 3 players
CLEVELAND — The Browns flew to Pittsburgh for the playoffs with some reinforcements — and missing some regulars. Top cornerback Denzel Ward stayed in Cleveland as he recovers from COVID-19, leaving a massive hole in the Browns’ secondary as they get ready to face Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in an AFC wild-card game tonight.
Cleveland finally caught a bit of a break Saturday as safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were activated from the COVID-19 list, giving the Browns some much needed depth for their first playoff game since the 2002 season.
QB Haskins to visit Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person familiar with the situation said former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins will visit the Panthers on Monday. Washington released the 2019 first-round pick on Dec. 28, less than 24 hours after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and he was found in violation of pandemic protocols after being caught partying with several people without a mask. Haskins was fined $40,000 and lost his captaincy.
Jets interview Panthers OC
NEW YORK — The New York Jets interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Saturday for their head coaching vacancy. Brady is the fourth known candidate to meet remotely with the Jets, who fired Adam Gase last Sunday after two seasons. New York also interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Friday.
Boise State hires Avalos as head coach
BOISE, Idaho — Andy Avalos is taking over as head coach at Boise State, returning to the school where he was a standout linebacker and defensive coordinator. Avalos was announced Saturday as the replacement for Bryan Harsin, who left Boise State to take the head coaching position at Auburn just before Christmas.
HOCKEY
Devils goalie Corey Crawford retires
NEWARK, N.J. — Corey Crawford, who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups, retired Saturday less than three months after signing with the New Jersey Devils and less than a week before the start of the NHL season.
The 36-year-old goalie made the announcement after a week of speculation about his future. He did not practice this week. Devils coach Lindy Ruff said the decision was for personal reasons.
BASKETBALL
Ball youngest to record NBA triple-double
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks, 113-105, on Saturday night for their straight win. The 19-year-old Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double by 177 days.
Denver tops short-handed 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 12 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets past Philadelphia, 115-103, on Saturday, beating a 76ers team that had only seven available players.
Bridges, Booker help Suns beat Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — Mikal Bridges scored a career-high 34 points and Devin Booker added 25, leading the Phoenix Suns to a 125-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.
Herro, Heat beat Washington
WASHINGTON — Tyler Herro scored a career-high 31 points and Jimmy Butler nearly had a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Miami Heat beat the short-handed Washington Wizards, 128-124, on Saturday night.