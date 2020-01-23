Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 22 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 107-95, on Wednesday night in Toronto, extending their winning streak to five.
Norman Powell added 18 points, Marc Gasol shot 7 of 7 and finished with 17 points, and Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka each scored 16 as the Raptors won their 15th straight home meeting with the 76ers.
Ben Simmons had 17 points, 10 rebounds and eights assists for the 76ers, narrowly missing his second straight triple-double. Simmons, however, had just two points and one rebound in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak was snapped.
Lakers 100, Knicks 92 — At New York: LeBron James scored 19 of his 21 points to quickly cut into Kobe Bryant’s shrinking lead over him for the No. 3 scoring spot in NBA history, and Los Angeles beat New York.
Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 28 points in his second game back after a five-game absence, after the Western Conference leaders were handed their worst loss of the season Monday in his return.
James’ quiet second half left him with 33,599 points, 44 back of Bryant.
Thunder 120, Magic 114 — At Orlando, Fla.: Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and Oklahoma City shot 60.5% against one of the NBA’s better defenses to beat Orlando. Schroder came off the bench with 13-for-18 shooting for the Thunder.
Heat 134, Wizards 129 (OT) — At Miami: Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 24 points in overtime and Miami wasted a 21-point lead before beating Washington.
Pistons 127, Kings 106 — At Detroit: Derrick Rose scored 22 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 points in his return to the lineup, as Detroit beat Sacramento and dealt the Kings their sixth straight loss.
Celtics 119, Grizzlies 95 — At Boston: Jayson Tatum scored 23 points before leaving the game in the third quarter with a groin injury as Boston routed Memphis.
Hawks 102, Clippers 95 — At Atlanta: John Collins scored 33 points and got a big assist from two-way player Brandon Goodwin as Atlanta, playing without Trae Young, rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun short-handed Los Angeles.
Rockets 121, Nuggets 105 — At Houston: Russell Westbrook had 28 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, James Harden added 27 points and Houston snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Denver.