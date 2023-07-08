Northwestern suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay Friday following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program. The school said an investigation led by attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing. But investigators found there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it and report the conduct. Fitzgerald started serving his suspension on Friday. He said in a statement he was “very disappointed” when he heard about the hazing allegations. “Northwestern football prides itself on producing not just athletes, but fine young men with character befitting the program and our university,” he said. “We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards moving forward.” Investigators said the hazing often happened in the team’s locker room and the activities might have begun at its longtime training camp home in Kenosha, Wis. Northwestern said Friday it will no longer hold camp in Kenosha and will have someone not affiliated with the program monitor the locker room.
Super Bowl champ Cooks dies at 64
STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Three-time all-Southeastern Conference linebacker and Super Bowl champion Johnie Cooks has died. He was 64. Cooks played four seasons at Mississippi State, which released notice of his death on Thursday. A cause of death was not given. Cooks was drafted No. 2 overall by Baltimore in 1982 and played 10 seasons in the NFL. He played six with the Colts before joining the New York Giants, where was part of their 1990 Super Bowl championship season. He finished his career with the Cleveland Browns in 1991. BASEBALL
Cardinals send Edman to 10-day IL
CHICAGO — The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation Friday before their game against the Chicago White Sox and recalled infielder José Fermín from Triple-A Memphis. Manager Oliver Marmol said imaging on Edman’s wrist showed no structural damage, but the 28-year-old was experiencing discomfort when swinging the bat. Edman is on the injured list for the first time in five major league seasons.
Yankees’ Cortes moved to 60-day IL
NEW YORK — Nestor Cortes won’t return to the New York Yankees until August at the earliest. The 28-year-old left-hander was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Friday. Sidelined by rotator cuff inflammation, the 2022 All-Star is eligible to be activated on Aug. 4. Cortes last pitched on May 30 and is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts. He is expected to throw to hitters Sunday and then again at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa, Fla., on July 13. BASKETBALL
2-time gold medalist McCray-Penson dies
Two-time Olympic gold-medalist and former Tennessee star Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51. McCray-Penson was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school on Friday confirmed her death. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. She joined coach Dawn Staley as an assistant at South Carolina from 2008-17. She was part of the Gamecocks’ first national championship in 2017. They were gold-medal teammates at the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Bucks sign Beasley, Lopez
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have added guard Malik Beasley and center Robin Lopez. The Bucks officially announced the signings of Lopez on Friday and the addition of Beasley on Thursday. These accompany the returns of forward Khris Middleton and center Brook Lopez, who could have left as free agents.
Hawks, Murray agree to $120M extension
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. The deal preserves the Hawks’ backcourt combination with Trae Young and Murray and keeps Murray on the roster for five years, through the 2027-28 season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the extension has not been announced. GOLF
Smith makes late run to lead LIV Golf
HERTFORDSHIRE, England — British Open champion Cameron Smith ran off seven birdies over his last 10 holes Friday for an 8-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead over Marc Leishman after one round of LIV Golf-London. The closing holes at Centurion Golf Club were there for the taking. Leishman birdied five of the last six holes, but that came at the start of his round because of the shotgun start. Leishman began his round on the 12th hole. SOCCER
Morgan, Horan selected US captains
Forward Alex Morgan and midfielder Lindsey Horan were selected co-captains of the U.S. national team headed to the Women’s World Cup. The team made the move because captain Becky Sauerbrunn has an injured foot and won’t be at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
