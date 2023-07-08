Northwestern suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay Friday following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program. The school said an investigation led by attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing. But investigators found there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it and report the conduct. Fitzgerald started serving his suspension on Friday. He said in a statement he was “very disappointed” when he heard about the hazing allegations. “Northwestern football prides itself on producing not just athletes, but fine young men with character befitting the program and our university,” he said. “We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards moving forward.” Investigators said the hazing often happened in the team’s locker room and the activities might have begun at its longtime training camp home in Kenosha, Wis. Northwestern said Friday it will no longer hold camp in Kenosha and will have someone not affiliated with the program monitor the locker room.

The Associated Press

