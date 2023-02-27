All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, is finalized. Machado ripped an RBI double Sunday in the Padres’ spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Machado, 30, had said that after this season, he planned to opt out of the $300 million, 10-year deal he signed in 2019. With the $120 million he already has received, the new deal increases the free-spending Padres’ commitment to Machado to $470 million over 15 years. Machado, who has helped turn the Padres into a World Series contender, finished second in the NL MVP race last year. He’ll anchor a susperstar-laden lineup that includes Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., who can return on April 20 from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. HOCKEY VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks, 3-1, on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory. Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal. “It’s one of the dreams I always had that I wanted to score a goal and now I had the opportunity,” Ullmark said. “I tried it at the Winter Classic, didn’t really make it and now everything came together.” SAN JOSE, Calif. — Petr Mrazek had 45 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts to lead Chicago to its fifth straight win, a 4-3 decision at San Jose on Saturday night. Philipp Kurashev scored in the first round of the shootout for the only goal, giving the undermanned Blackhawks their longest winning streak since also winning five straight in January 2020. David Gust scored his first career goal, Brett Seney added his first goal in more than four years, and Max Domi also scored for Chicago. BASKETBALL ATLANTA — Quin Snyder has been hired as the Atlanta Hawks coach. Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed Sunday. Snyder was coach of the Utah Jazz from the 2014-15 to 2021-22 seasons, accumulating a 372-264 record and leading the Jazz to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons. He said in the team’s statement he’s “thrilled to go back to Atlanta.” BOXING RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — YouTube star Jake Paul suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career. He lost a split decision Sunday night to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. Paul knocked down the unbeaten Fury with a short left hand early in the final round of their cruiserweight bout, but the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury controlled long stretches of the eight-round meeting at Diriyah Arena. TENNIS RIO DE JANEIRO — Cameron Norrie waited a week for his revenge against top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. The British player rallied from a set and 3-0 down to beat the Spanish teenager in the Rio Open final on Sunday for his first title of the year. Second-seeded Norrie won 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to win the fifth title of his career after defeats in the final to Richard Gasquet in Auckland in January and to Alcaraz at the Argentina Open last weekend. GOLF PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Charles Howell III won the LIV Golf opener in Mexico when he shot a 63 in the final round at Mayakoba thanks to a hot putter. He wound up winning by four shots over Peter Uihlein. Howell picked up $4 million for the individual title and an additional $1 million for leading his team Crushers to a nine-shot win. Uihlein was still in range of Howell until the 12th hole. Uihlein had to hit three tee shots. Only two of them counted but it added to a triple bogey. He battled back for a 68. NEW DELHI — Marcel Siem ended his long wait for a fifth European tour title with victory at the Hero Indian Open by a single shot on Sunday. The German’s last win on the tour came eight years and 116 days ago at the 2014 BMW Masters but a closing 68 saw him edge out countryman Yannik Paul to return to the winner’s circle. The 42-year-old golfer, who secured his card for the 2023 season at qualifying school in November, went into the final round one shot behind overnight leader Paul, who finished alone in second on 13 under.
