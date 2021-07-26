MINNEAPOLIS — The 20-year-old son of Minnesota hockey coach Bob Motzko has died of injuries from a car crash, after the speeding vehicle he was riding in went off the road in a Minneapolis suburb.
Mack Motzko, who played junior hockey last season, died at a hospital after being taken there from the crash Saturday in Orono, near Lake Minnetonka. One of the other two people in the vehicle, a 24-year-old male in the front passenger seat, died at the scene. The 51-year-old male driver was critically injured, according to Orono police.
Mack was one of three children of Bob and Shelley Motzko, who also have an older daughter and a younger son. Bob Motzko played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 1980-81 season.
The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. after the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck multiple trees. Orono police said alcohol and speed appeared to be contributing factors. The crash remained under investigation.
Mack Motzko played in 14 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL and 25 games for the New Mexico Ice Wolves in the NAHL last season.
BASEBALL
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hip inflammation. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated right-hander Jimmy Nelson from the injured list after he recovered from a left lumbar strain.
FOOTBALL
Chicago Bears running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen is being placed on the physically unable to perform list as training camp begins in Lake Forest, Ill., this week. Cohen is still working back from the season-ending knee injury he suffered last fall, tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while making a fair catch on a punt return in Week 3.
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson plans to report to Houston Texans training camp Sunday, a person familiar with his decision told The Associated Press. The person added that the quarterback still wants to be traded and is reporting solely to avoid being fined. Watson would have faced fines of $50,000 a day if he didn’t report. Players were reporting for COVID-19 testing and meetings on Sunday with practice scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings signed former Jacksonville wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Sunday, adding some needed depth at the position and another option for a punt returner. Westbrook’s agency announced the news on Twitter. The product of Oklahoma, who was a fourth-round draft pick by the Jaguars in 2017, caught only one pass and played in just two games last year.
GOLF
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship on Sunday for her first major title.
Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee’s superb second attempt landed near the flag. Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title.
SUNNINGDALE, England — Stephen Dodd birdied the final hole to win the Senior British Open by one stroke on Sunday, holding off challenges from Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke to secure his first major title.
The 55-year-old Welshman closed with a 2-under 68 at Sunningdale for a four-day total of 13-under 267.
Jimenez, the 2018 winner, shot 65 to finish at 12 under, while Clarke (67) was another shot behind.
NEWPORT, Wales — Nacho Elvira squandered a six-shot overnight lead in the Wales Open and bogeyed the 18th hole before rallying to beat Justin Harding in a playoff to win his first European Tour title on Sunday. Elvira dedicated the win to Spanish golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, the former Iowa State star who was murdered in 2018.
Harding three-putted the first extra hole, the par-five 18th, to gift victory to Elvira, who had earlier made the same mistake when a closing par would have secured the title.
MOTOR SPORTS
SONOMA, Calif. — Top Fuel star Steve Torrence won the NHRA Sonoma Nationals on Sunday for his third straight victory and second to open the three-race Western Swing.
Robert Hight raced to his third straight Funny Car win at the track, Aaron Stanfield topped the Pro Stock field, and Karen Stoffer won in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
TENNIS
PALERMO, Italy — Top-seeded Danielle Collins won her first WTA title on Sunday, beating qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-2 in the Palermo Ladies Open final.