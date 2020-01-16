Zion to make NBA debut later this month
METAIRIE, La. — Zion Williamson, the top choice in last summer’s NBA draft, is scheduled to make his regular season debut for the Pelicans on Jan. 22 when New Orleans hosts the the San Antonio Spurs, Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said Wednesday.
“Everything’s moving in the right direction,” Griffin said. “I really believe very strongly he is a radically improved physical version of himself in way that frankly we took the extra time to ensure.”
The former Duke star has missed New Orleans’ first 41 games this season while rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee. The timeline set for his return calls for him to miss three more games, starting with Thursday night’s home game against Utah.
New Orleans also hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and visit Memphis on Monday.
Griffin also indicated that Williamson’s minutes will be closely monitored and likely limited for the time being.
“From a sustaining health standpoint, we’re certainly going to treat him differently,” Griffin said.
The Pelicans have gone 15-26 without Williamson, but have won nine of their last 13 to pull within four games of the final Western Conference playoff spot with half the season left.
Nuggets’ Murray leaves game
DENVER — Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Charlotte Hornets after leaving late in the first half after rolling his left ankle.
Murray tried to contest a 3-point shot by Terry Rozier on Wednesday night and appeared to land on Rozier’s foot. Murray instantly grabbed at his ankle as play was stopped. He was helped off the floor by teammates and then placed in a wheelchair once he left the court.
Murray had five points and one assist against the Hornets before leaving. He was also dealing with a sore back. Murray is averaging 17.9 points a game this season.
BASEBALL
Rangers add Frazier, Chirinos
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have formally reunited with catcher Robinson Chirinos and added third baseman Todd Frazier after completing one-year deals with the free agents.
Chirinos and Frazier both got contracts that included club options for 2021. The deals were announced by the team Wednesday.
Left-handed pitchers Kyle Bird and Jeffrey Springs were designated for assignment to clear spots on the 40-man roster. The Rangers have seven days to trade, release, or outright the players to the minor leagues.
The 35-year-old Chirinos gets a $5.5 million salary this season, and his deal includes a $6.5 million club option for 2021 that includes a $1 million buyout.
Yankees trade Tarpley to Marlins
NEW YORK — Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was traded from the New York Yankees to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday for third baseman James Nelson and $50,000 payable on Feb. 15.
Tarpley was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday to clear a roster spot when outfielder Brett Gardner’s contract was finalized. The 26-year-old Tarpley was 1-0 with two saves and a 5.88 ERA last year in one start and 30 relief appearances. He was acquired by the Yankees in the 2016 trade that sent right-hander Iván Nova to Pittsburgh.
Nelson, 22, was a 15th-round draft pick in 2016 and hit .228 with 13 doubles, four homers and 36 RBIs in 121 games last season for Class A Jupiter of the Florida State League.
FOOTBALL
LSU probing Beckham’s apparent on-field payments to players
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU has contacted officials from the NCAA and Southeastern Conference about Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the national championship game, a university spokesman said.
LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette said initial information suggested that Beckham handed out “novelty bills” to players after the top-ranked Tigers defeated Clemson on Monday night. However, further investigation showed that Beckham may have given away real money, Bonnette said.
“Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes,” Bonnette said in a statement. “We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”
Beckham starred for LSU from 2011 to 2013 and was a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants. He was traded to Cleveland before last season.
Clemson’s Higgins to enter the draft
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, Tee Higgins, is forgoing his final college season to enter the NFL draft.
Higgins announced his decision Wednesday on social media. Higgins is 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver from Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He had 1,167 yards on 59 catches with 13 touchdowns as the Tigers (14-1) won the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
Fitzgerald returning for 17th season
TEMPE, Arizona — Larry Fitzgerald didn’t keep the Arizona Cardinals waiting for long. One of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history isn’t done yet, returning for his 17th season with the franchise that drafted him in 2004.
After some speculation that the popular 36-year-old Fitzgerald might finally retire, the team announced Wednesday he has signed a one-year contact that will keep him in the desert through 2020.
Fitzgerald was a key part of the Cardinals’ offense in his 16th NFL season, leading the team with 75 catches for 804 yards and four touchdowns. He repeatedly said how much he enjoyed playing with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who was the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft and quickly developed into a quality starter. He also was quick to praise first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury.