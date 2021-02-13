A capsule look at today’s major college basketball games involving regional teams:
No. 15 IOWA (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) at MICHIGAN STATE (10-7, 4-7)
Site: East Lansing, Michigan
Time: 1:30 p.m.
TV: Fox
Bottom line: Michigan State looks for its fourth straight win over No. 15 Iowa at the Breslin Center. The last victory for the Hawkeyes at Michigan State was a 76-59 win on Jan. 14, 2016.
Super seniors: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 74 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.
Did you know: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.4 percent of its possessions, which is the best rate in the nation. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 324th among Division I teams).
KANSAS (14-7, 8-5 Big 12) at IOWA STATE (2-13, 0-10)
Site: Ames, Iowa
Time: 2 p.m.
TV: ABC
Bottom line: Kansas looks to extend Iowa State’s conference losing streak to 15 games. Iowa State’s last Big 12 win came against the TCU Horned Frogs, 65-59, on Feb. 25, 2020. Kansas blew out Iowa State by 33 at home in its last outing.
Savvy seniors: Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have combined to score 45 percent of all Cyclones points this season, though that trio’s output has decreased to 37 percent over the last five games.
VALPARAISO (7-13, 4-7 MVC) at NORTHERN IOWA (6-13, 4-9)
Site: Cedar Falls, Iowa
Time: 7 p.m. today and 6 p.m. Sunday
TV: MVC TV Network (today) and ESPN+ (Sunday)
Bottom line: Northern Iowa and Valparaiso will meet on the court for just the 31st time in program history tonight. The Panthers have dominated the series with a 27-3 overall mark. UNI is undefeated in home venues with a 14-0 record while going 12-3 on the road and 1-0 in neutral site games. UNI coach Ben Jacobson is just three wins away from 300 career victories. Noah Carter, a sophomore from Dubuque Senior, recorded his second double-double in 10 days, finishing with 25 points and a season high 13 rebounds against Indiana State on Feb. 7. He finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds against Southern Illinois on Jan 30.
LOYOLA CHICAGO (17-3, 12-1 MVC) at DRAKE (19-1, 10-1 MVC)
Site: Des Moines
Time: 11 a.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday
TV: ESPN2 (both games)
Bottom line: The Bulldogs and Ramblers sit on top of the Missouri Valley Conference standings at 10-1 and 12-1, respectively. Earlier this week, the Ramblers replaced the Bulldogs in the top-25 rankings and visit Des Moines ranked as high as No. 22. Drake has already won the eighth-most games in program history and is one win away from reaching the 20-win mark for the third consecutive season, an accomplishment that has only been achieved once previously in program history.