CHICAGO — Ryne Sandberg thought something was off.Sandberg is used to being part of panels at the Cubs Convention. However, in a twist Saturday morning, he was asked to sit among the crowd during the Ricketts family panel at the Sheraton Grand hotel. He wondered if he would be handed a microphone to answer questions. Near the end of the panel, chairman Tom Ricketts announced Sandberg will be honored with a statue outside Wrigley Field. The Cubs shared the news with Sandberg’s family Friday night but wanted to surprise the Hall of Fame second baseman in front of a room full of fans. “They caught me a little bit off guard,” Sandberg said. Sandberg will be the fifth Cubs player with a statue outside Wrigley, joining Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, Billy Williams and Fergie Jenkins. The tributes to the Cubs icons are now part of the redesigned “Statue Row” in Gallagher Way. FOOTBALL
Hamlin visits teammates at team facility
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old Hamlin continues what doctors have referred to as “a remarkable recovery” since his heart stopped after being hit squarely in the chest by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of a since-canceled game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.
Bowles expected to return as Bucs’ coach
TAMPA, Fla. — Barring an unforeseen change of heart, the Bucs plan to retain Todd Bowles as their head coach for the 2023 season regardless of the outcome of Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed Saturday. Bowles, 59, led the Bucs to an NFC South title despite becoming only the fourth team to reach the postseason with a losing record (8-9) during a non-strike year.
Ole Miss hires Alabama’s Golding as DC
OXFORD, Miss. — Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is leaving for the same job at rival Mississippi. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin announced the hiring on Saturday of Golding, who had been the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator since 2018. The 38-year-old joins Kiffin, himself a former offensive coordinator under Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.
Browns meet with Eagles’ Wilson for DC job
CLEVELAND — Since they’ll be watching the NFL playoffs, the Browns used the opening day of postseason play to conduct an interview. Cleveland met with Philadelphia assistant coach Dennard Wilson about its defensive coordinator job on Saturday. BASKETBALL
Heat win 2nd straight over Bucks
MIAMI — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 111-95, Saturday. Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat, who won their second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.
Tatum, Celtics win 3rd straight game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets, 122-106, on Saturday night to push their winning streak to six.
Detroit Mercy’s Davis sets NCAA 3-point mark
DETROIT — Antoine Davis scored 41 points with a career-best 11 3-pointers, set the NCAA career 3-point mark and Detroit Mercy beat Robert Morris, 87-75, on Saturday. Davis made 11 of 18 3s and was 15-for-26 shooting overall. His 11 3s gave him a career total of 513 passing Fletcher Magee, who made 509 for Wofford from 2014-19. bobsled
Humphries wins 100th major bobsled medal
ALTENBERG, Germany — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. got a milestone medal Saturday, winning a World Cup women’s monobob race for the 100th top-three finish of her career in major international competition. Humphries has won 70 medals in two-woman races in her career; 60 in World Cups, seven at the world championships and three at the Olympics. She’s won another 11 medals in monobob events — including Olympic gold at Beijing last year. GOLF
Pair of eagles lift Buckley to Sony Open lead
HONOLULU — Two swings were all it took for Hayden Buckley to become another face in a large crowd of contenders to a two-shot lead Saturday in the Sony Open. On a day when there was an eight-way tie for the lead at one point, Buckley made a pair of eagles on the back nine at Waialae that carried him to a second straight 6-under 64 and allowed him at least a little separation.
