CHICAGO — Ryne Sandberg thought something was off.Sandberg is used to being part of panels at the Cubs Convention. However, in a twist Saturday morning, he was asked to sit among the crowd during the Ricketts family panel at the Sheraton Grand hotel. He wondered if he would be handed a microphone to answer questions. Near the end of the panel, chairman Tom Ricketts announced Sandberg will be honored with a statue outside Wrigley Field. The Cubs shared the news with Sandberg’s family Friday night but wanted to surprise the Hall of Fame second baseman in front of a room full of fans. “They caught me a little bit off guard,” Sandberg said. Sandberg will be the fifth Cubs player with a statue outside Wrigley, joining Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, Billy Williams and Fergie Jenkins. The tributes to the Cubs icons are now part of the redesigned “Statue Row” in Gallagher Way. FOOTBALL

Hamlin visits teammates at team facility

TH wire services

