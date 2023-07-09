Jayna Hefford gets goose bumps thinking about what it will be like when the puck drops in January on a new women's hockey league featuring the world's best players.

The stage is set for that after a new ownership group bought out the Professional Hockey Federation and members of the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association unanimously ratified a collective bargaining agreement and constitution. Still, amid her excitement about a banner achievement in the sport, the Hockey Hall of Famer and PWHPA chairwoman understands there's more to do.

