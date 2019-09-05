The Chicago White Sox came within an eyelash of rallying from a six-run deficit Wednesday evening at Cleveland, but the Indians hung on for an 8-6 victory.
With the bases loaded and one out, Indians centerfielder Oscar Mercado made a diving catch of a line drive by Eloy Jimenez to preserve the lead. Nick Wittgren fanned the next batter, Ryan Goins, to seal the victory.
Chicago made things interesting with two-run home runs by Jose Abreu in the top of the eighth and by Tim Anderson in the ninth.
Cleveland opened the scoring with a Yasiel Puig RBI fielder’s choice in the first. But Chicago answered with a Yolmer Sanchez RBI sacrifice fly and a Zack Collins RBI single in the second.
The Indians tied it when Roberto Perez grounded into a double play in the second. They took the lead on Carlos Santana’s RBI double in the third. Oscar Mercado singled in a run in the fourth, and Franmil Reyes belted a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 6-2. Yu Chang’s two-run single made it 8-2 in the seventh.
Yankees 4, Rangers 1 — At New York: Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to keep up his power resurgence, Gleyber Torres added his 34th home run and New York moved 43 games over .500 for the first time since 2009.
Royals 5, Tigers 4 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Jorge Soler belted his 40th home run of the season in the fifth inning to help Kansas City edge Detroit in a battle of woeful teams.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 8, Nationals 4 — At Washington: Justin Wilson and the Mets’ bullpen held on this time, rookie Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 45th home run and New York bounced back from a brutal loss to stop Washington. A day after a trio of Mets relievers was tagged for seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in an 11-10 loss to the Nationals, three pitchers combined to close with 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
Reds 8, Phillies 5 — At Cincinnati: Reliever Michael Lorenzen hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as Cincinnati cost Philadelphia a chance to gain ground in the wild card race. The Phillies had their three-game winning streak snapped and slipped to three games behind the idle Cubs for the final NL wild card. Chicago begins a four-game series in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Pirates 6, Marlins 5 — At Pittsburgh: Elias Diaz hit a solo home run, and Bryan Reynolds followed with a two-run single to cap Pittsburgh’s three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning to stun Miami.