The NCAA on Friday encouraged its 1,100 member colleges and universities to give athletes the day off from sports on election day, responding to grassroots movements of activism from players and coaches. The University of Wisconsin followed suit with its own announcement.
In response to nationwide protests of police brutality and racial injustice, Georgia Tech announced earlier this week it was giving nine fall sports teams a day off from athletic activities on Nov. 3 so athletes can vote in person. UCLA followed with a similar announcement and Wisconsin said Friday it would also skip athletic activities that day.
“We just want them to exercise their responsibility to have their voices heard and vote,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said. “I want to make that as easy as possible for them.”
There are 23 teams and more than 800 student-athletes at Wisconsin. At schools all over the country, coaches and players have organized team-wide voter registration efforts, marches and rallies. The Clemson football team helped organize a March for Change scheduled for Saturday on its campus in South Carolina.
The protests were sparked by last month’s death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
The NCAA did not mandate a day off for athletes on election day, but instead encouraged schools to assist students in registering to vote and give them a day off from athletics to they could vote.
GOLF
Varner III takes lead at Colonial
FORT WORTH, Texas — One spectator was stopped after trying to sneak into Colonial on Friday, and perhaps he was onto something with all the birdies from Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth and the great recovery of Harold Varner III.
Varner wound up with a 66 for a one-shot lead over Spieth. Varner’s opening tee shot at No. 10 went through the trees and onto the bridge leading to a one-shot penalty, and three putts from 50 feet gave him a triple bogey to start the second round. He answered with eight birdies — one of them right after the 8:46 a.m. moment of silence as a tribute to the death of George Floyd.
BASKETBALL
More details on NBA’s return timetable
The NBA gave teams a more definitive timetable for the restart to the pandemic-interrupted season Friday, including required coronavirus testing that is set to begin this month and mandatory individual workouts in early July before training camps.
The league is still working on completing the health and safety protocols that will essentially become the rulebook for the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida — and told teams that talks with the National Basketball Players Association on those issues are continuing.
Meanwhile, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said that Disney workers who will be on the campus during the NBA restart will have to follow a long list of protocols — including constant mask or other appropriate personal protective equipment usage when in the vicinity of any NBA participants or others there for the restart, strict social distancing guidelines and a submission to daily temperature checks and symptom self-assessments.
FOOTBALL
Bielema sues Razorback Foundation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema, now an assistant with the New York Giants, has filed a $7 million lawsuit against the Arkansas Razorback Foundation.
The lawsuit, filed Friday, says the foundation that supports Arkansas athletics breached a contractual obligation to pay him about $12 million — the amount of the buyout agreement Bielema signed in January 2018 after he was fired. Marshall Ney, the attorney for the Razorback Foundation, believes Bielema is the one who owes. The foundation sent Bielema a letter on Jan. 31, 2019, demanding that he return money it had already paid him in monthly buyout payments. Bielema went 68-24 in seven seasons at Wisconsin before heading to Arkansas. He finished with a 29-34 mark with the Razorbacks and was fired in November 2017.
SOCCER
EPL jerseys to feature ‘Black Lives Matter’
MANCHESTER, England — English Premier League jerseys will feature “Black Lives Matter” instead of player names for the first 12 games after the competition’s shutdown ends on Wednesday. The movement’s campaign logo will then feature elsewhere on jerseys through the July 26 conclusion of the pandemic-delayed season as players decided to highlight racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.