Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter scored 11 of his 20 points after halftime and Northern Iowa routed Valparaiso, 92-65, on Wednesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Trae Berhow added 17 points for the Panthers (6-7, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference).
No. 10 Michigan State 79, Nebraska 67 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Freshman Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown added 14 to help Michigan State pull away and beat Nebraska for its eighth win in a row.
No. 12 Houston 83, South Florida 66 — At Tampa, Fla.: Josh Carlton had a career-high 30 points with 11 rebounds as Houston beat South Florida.
No. 15 Alabama 83, Florida 70 — At Gainesville, Fla.: Juwan Gary and Jahvon Quinerly scored 19 points each as Alabama beat Florida.
No. 18 Tennessee 66, Mississippi, 60 (OT) — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Santiago Vescovi scored 17 points with six rebounds, five assists and three steals as Tennessee outlasted Mississippi in overtime.
No. 19 Villanova 75, Creighton 41 — At Villanova, Pa.: Justin Moore scored 22 points as Villanova routed Creighton.
WOMEN
No. 12 Iowa State 81, No. 23 Oklahoma 71 — At Norman, Okla.: Emily Ryan scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists, Ashley Joens recorded her eighth double-double this season and Iowa State snapped Oklahoma’s nine-game winning streak.