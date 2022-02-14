Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late comeback in a 73-66 win over Northwestern on Sunday in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummers’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a 19-2 run to pull within one point with 6:16 to go.
The Illini (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) turned to 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn for an answer, and he obliged, scoring six-straight points to make it a 61-56 lead with 4:19 to play. He scored the team’s final three buckets.
The home win keeps the Illini in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten title race, sitting a half game ahead of second-place Purdue and one game ahead of Wisconsin after all three teams lost once last week.
Ty Berry came off the bench to lead the Wildcats (12-11, 5-9 Big Ten) with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including a 4 of 6 mark from 3-point range. Chase Audige added 12 points and Pete Nance tacked on 10.
Cockburn recorded his 41st career double-double, tying Illinois’ double-double record set by Skip Thoren (1963-1965).
No. 3 Purdue 62, Maryland 61 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland. Maryland’s Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the shot with 5 seconds left. The Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) corralled the loose ball, completing a rally from a 12-point deficit midway through the second half.
No. 24 UConn 63, St. John’s 60 — At New York: Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and UConn rallied past St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. R.J. Cole added 14 points and Andre Jackson grabbed 16 rebounds to help the weary Huskies (17-7, 8-5 Big East) win despite shooting only 36% from the field. They swept the season series from St. John’s and moved into sole possession of third place in the conference standings behind Villanova and first-place Providence.
Loyola 85, Northern Iowa 58 — At Chicago: Lucas Williamson posted 18 points and six assists as Loyola Chicago routed Northern Iowa. Aher Uguak had 17 points for Loyola Chicago (19-5, 10-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Chris Knight added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Northern Iowa scored 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team. AJ Green had 20 points for the Panthers (14-10, 10-4), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Trae Berhow added 10 points. Noah Carter, the Panthers’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).