NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson has apologized to the wife and family of Jackie Robinson for referencing the pioneering Black baseball player in remarks that led to a confrontation with Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson.
The New York Yankees third baseman was suspended for one game and fined on Monday by Major League Baseball. The league said Donaldson’s comment on Saturday was “disrespectful and in poor judgment.” Donaldson has appealed the discipline.
“First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings to the game of baseball,” Donaldson said in a statement Thursday issued through his agency, MVP Sports. “I stated over the weekend that I apologized for offending Tim and that it was a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years. My view of that exchange hasn’t changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect. In the past, it had never been an issue and now that it is, we have a mutual understanding.
“I would also like to apologize to Mrs. Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson family for any distress this incident may have caused. Jackie was a true American hero and I hold his name in the highest regard.”
Yankees add veteran infielder Carpenter
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matt Carpenter agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Yankees on Thursday, a week after he was released from the Texas Rangers’ minor league system.
Injury-hit New York also selected the contract of 31-year-old left-hander Manny Bañuelos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Thursday’s series opener at Tampa Bay. Bañuelos was in the Yankees’ minor league system from 2008-14 but never made it up to the big league club during that time.
Carpenter, 36, gets a contract paying a $1 million salary while in the major leagues and $200,000 while in the minors. A three-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals, he hit .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 21 games for Round Round of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.
FOOTBALL
Ravens sign ex-Packers QB Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have signed quarterback Brett Hundley.
The Ravens announced the move Thursday. Hundley appeared in two preseason games with the Indianapolis Colts last season. The previous time he played in a regular-season game was in 2019, when he appeared in three for the Arizona Cardinals.
He also played in 15 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2016 and 2017, making nine starts in the latter season.
Sugar Bowl moves to Dec. 31 to avoid NFL
The Sugar Bowl has been moved off its usual primetime spot to noon EST Dec. 31 to avoid a conflict with a Monday night NFL game. The bowl schedule for the upcoming season was released Thursday.
The CFP semifinals will be held Dec. 31, a Saturday, at the Peach and Fiesta bowls.
GOLF
Scheffler part of crowded Colonial leaderboard
FORT WORTH, Texas — Scottie Scheffler was among eight players who shot 4-under 66 on Thursday in the Charles Schwab Classic. But he was the only in that group without a bogey, rebounding from his missed cut at the PGA Championship.
Cam Davis, Beau Hossler, Chris Kirk, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor and Harold Varner III also shot 66s. Seven others were a shot back.
DiMarco, 4 others share Senior PGA lead
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Something in southwest Michigan agrees with Chris DiMarco’s golf game.
As a 19-year-old playing for the Florida Gators, DiMarco won the prestigious 1988 Western Amateur at Point O’Woods Golf & Country Club in Millburg.
On Thursday, the 53-year-old was one of five golfers who shot an opening 4-under 67 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores.
HOCKEY
Hurricanes take 3-2 series lead on Rangers
RALEIGH, N.C. — Vincent Trocheck buried a short-handed goal, Teuvo Teravainen had a rare power-play score for Carolina and the Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers, 3-1, on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the second-round playoff series.
Canada, U.S. into semifinals at worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — Drake Batherson scored on a power play 43 seconds into overtime to give Canada a 4-3 comeback victory over Sweden on Thursday night in the world hockey quarterfinals.
In the semifinals Saturday, defending champion Canada will face the Czech Republic, and the United States will play Finland. The Czech Republic beat Germany, 4-1, the United States topped Switzerland, 3-0, and Finland beat Slovakia, 4-2.
In the United States’ victory, Ben Meyers scored twice, Adam Gaudette added a goal and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves.
