Zach LaVine scored 37 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons, 105-102, Wednesday night in Chicago on short notice.
The Bulls were scheduled to visit Charlotte, with the Pistons at Dallas. Those games got called off Tuesday by the NBA because of COVID-19 contact tracing concerns with the Hornets and power outages in Texas. The Bulls and Pistons were then scheduled to play each other, instead.
Chicago made two 3-pointers late in the game to hold off Detroit. Coby White made his shot from the corner to give the Bulls a 100-96 lead with just over a minute left before Patrick Williams knocked down a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining to make it 103-98.
Magic 107, Knicks 89 — At Orlando, Fla,: Terrence Ross scored 18 of his season-high 30 points in the second half for Orlando in the win.
Hawks 122, Celtics 114 — At Boston: Trae Young had 40 points and eight assists, and Atlanta snapped a four-game losing streak.
76ers 118, Rockets 113 — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid had 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and hit a key jumper late to help Philadelphia beat Houston.
Wizards 130, Nuggets 120 — At Washington: Bradley Beal made two free throws with a tenth of a second left to give the Wizards their third straight victory.
Pacers 134, Timberwolves 128 (OT) — At Minneapolis: Domantas Sabonis had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and nine rebounds to lift Indiana. Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. Malik Beasley added 31 points in his first game of the season off the bench.