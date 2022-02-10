IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Athletics Department will formally retire two-time National Player of the Year Luka Garza’s No. 55 at halftime of the Iowa-Michigan State men’s basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The athletics department will also be retiring the jerseys of former Hawkeye greats Charles “Chuck” Darling, Roy Marble and Murray Wier. Family members of Wier and Marble will be in attendance for recognition, which will take place prior to the game at approximately 5:45 p.m. (CT).
Additionally, all other retired numbers and jerseys for the Iowa men’s and women’s basketball programs will be hanging from the Carver-Hawkeye Arena rafters beginning next week.
“It will be great seeing all the retired numbers and jerseys, including the additions of Chuck Darling, Roy Marble, and Murray Weir, hanging in Carver-Hawkeye Arena,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “Chuck and Murray were our first consensus first-team all-Americans, while Roy was the program’s leading scorer for three decades and won nearly 100 games as a Hawkeye.”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss, 121-109 on Wednesday night.
Zach LaVine chipped in with 27 points for the Bulls (34-21), who pulled within one game of the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat.
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland scored 27 points in his return from a back injury and Caris LeVert added 11 in his debut for Cleveland, leading the Cavaliers to a 105-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in their last home game before hosting the All-Star Game.
FOOTBALL
AMES, Iowa — A school-record six Iowa State received invitations to the 2022 NFL Combine, held March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
Players representing Iowa State at the Combine are Chase Allen (TE), Breece Hall (RB), Charlie Kolar (TE), Brock Purdy (QB), Mike Rose (LB) and Eyioma Uwazurike (DE).
Iowa will be represented by Tyler Linderbaum (C), Tyler Goodson (RB) and Dane Belton (DB). Northern Iowa lineman Trevor Penning and receiver Isaiah Weston will participate.
A total of 324 players received invites to this year’s NFL Combine, held annually for prospective draft picks to showcase their skills in front of pro scouts.
LOS ANGELES — Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck has won the NFL’s Salute to Service award.
Beck will be recognized at NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show Thursday night at which The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2021 season. USAA, which provides insurance and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in Beck’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA’s donation of $25,000, which will be donated to Beck’s military charity of choice.
HOCKEY
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens fired coach Dominique Ducharme on Wednesday and made Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis the interim coach of the team with the NHL’s worst record.
Ducharme was dismissed after Montreal began its season with a dismal 8-30-7 record for a league-worst 23 points. The 48-year-old’s last game was a 7-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, Montreal’s fifth straight defeat.
EDMONTON, Alberta — Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists, and Dylan Strome, Brandon Hagel and Kirby Dach each added a goal and an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Edmonton Oilers, 4-1, on Wednesday night.
BASEBALL
BILLINGS, Mont. — Jim Riggleman was hired Wednesday as manager of the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League.
The 69-year-old takes over for Joe Kruzel, who left to become a minor league coordinator with the Los Angeles Angels.
Riggleman has a 726-904 record as manager of San Diego (1992-94), the Chicago Cubs (1995-99), Seattle (2008), Washington (2009-11), and Cincinnati (2015-18).
LOS ANGELES — Jeremy Giambi, the former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday at his parents’ home in Southern California, police said. He was 47.
Officers responding around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at the residence in Claremont, east of Los Angeles, said police Lt. Robert Ewing.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death, Ewing said.