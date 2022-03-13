Juliunn Redmond scored eight of her 21 points in the fourth quarter when Illinois State rallied to beat Northern Iowa 50-48 for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament title on Sunday in Moline, Ill.
The fourth-seeded Redbirds (19-13) will make their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2008
The Redbirds trailed by six after a bucket by Kam Finley with 5:19 remaining but the third-seeded Panthers (22-10) didn’t score again, missing their final four shots and committing three turnovers.
Mary Crompton hit a 3-pointer before Redmond added two free throws to take the lead which Redmond expanded to five after she put back her blocked shot with just under two minutes to go. DeAnna Wilson made 1 of 2 free throws with 7.3 seconds left. Finley’s turnaround jumper was short as time ran out.
Maya Wong added 15 points for Illinois State, which lost its two regular-season meetings to Northern Iowa. Rucker, who had six points early in the fourth quarter, finished with 16 to lead the Panthers.
No. 7 Texas 67, No. 4 Baylor 58 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Rori Harmon scored 20 points and Texas beat Baylor to win the Big 12 championship. Harmon, a freshman, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after failing to be selected first-team all-conference, which Texas coach Vic Schaefer considered a snub.
Texas (26-6) also got 14 points from Joanne Allen-Taylor and 12 from Aaliyah Moore. Baylor (27-6), which swept the regular-season series by an average of 10 points, was led by Big 12 Player of the Year NaLyssa Smith with 21 points.