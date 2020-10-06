NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has warned the league’s 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the regular-season schedule.
In a memo sent to the teams Monday after a conference call involving NFL and club executives, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere fully to all of the league’s health and safety guidelines.
“Protocol violations that result in virus spread requiring adjustments to the schedule or otherwise impacting other teams will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game,” Goodell wrote in the memo obtained by The Associated Press.
“Simply put, compliance is mandatory. Now is the time to recommit ourselves to our protocols and best practices for the duration of the season.”
The NFL was forced to reschedule Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans when Tennessee had the league’s first coronavirus outbreak, which has affected 20 organization members, including 10 players. That game was moved to Week 7, causing adjustments that also impacted the Baltimore Ravens.
Texans fire coach, general manager O’Brien
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans fired coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday. The firing comes a day after Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.
After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.
Browns’ Chubb to miss ‘several weeks’
CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb has been stopped for a while.
Cleveland’s powerful Pro Bowl running back will miss “several weeks” with a sprained ligament in his right knee, a major blow to the improved Browns, who are off to their best start since 2001. Chubb injured his medial collateral ligament in the first quarter of Sunday’s 49-38 win over the Cowboys, moving the Browns to 3-1 for the first time in 19 years.
Chargers’ Ekeler to miss at least 3 weeks
LOS ANGELES — Add Austin Ekeler’s name to the long list of Los Angeles Chargers standout players who are sidelined because of an injury. The Chargers running back will be out for at least the next three games because of a hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday’s 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ekeler was injured during the first quarter and came into the game leading the AFC with 378 scrimmage yards.
Iowa’s Colbert, McCall opt out of season
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz has confirmed that two Hawkeye student-athletes, Djimon Colbert and Taajhir McCall, have elected to opt out of the 2020 football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made Monday following the completion of required paperwork by each of the student-athletes. Colbert is a junior linebacker from Shawnee, Mission, Kansas, while McCall is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman.
K-State coach Klieman receives extension
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season Monday that includes additional incentives and retention bonuses, despite a pandemic that forced the university to announce plans earlier this year to furlough up to 1,500 faculty and staff.
Klieman will be paid base salaries of $3.1 million next season, $3.5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023 and $4.3 million each year from 2024 to 2026. There are also retention bonuses of $200,000 in 2021 and $250,000 in 2022, the use of a private plane for up to eight hours and one-year extensions at $4.3 million each year for winning eight games in a season.
Bowden tests positive for virus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus and was home Monday monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff said the 90-year-old Hall of Fame coach had been hospitalized for about two weeks, being treated for an infection after having a procedure to remove a skin cancer from his leg.
Arizona coach Sumlin has COVID-19
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week before the team begins its preseason practices. The school said in a statement that the 56-year-old Sumlin received back-to-back positive tests and has entered self-isolation. The school said Sumlin has not experienced any symptoms and that the positive test result was not related to any team activities.
BASEBALL
Freeman, Bieber earn Baseball Digest honors
NEW YORK — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman was voted Major League Player of the Year by Baseball Digest on Monday, and Cleveland’s Shane Bieber was a unanimous pick as Major League Pitcher of the Year.
Freeman received eight of 17 first-place votes and 34 points. Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu was second with four firsts and 26 points.
Bieber received all 17 first-place votes and 51 points. Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer was second with 28 points.
Phillies’ Hoskins undergoes elbow surgery
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins had surgery to repair a ligament tear in his left elbow last week and the team says he’s expected to return to play in four to six months. Dr. Steve Cohen performed the surgery on Friday. The procedure was not a full reconstruction, so Hoskins’ recovery time is expected to be shorter than it would be for Tommy John surgery.
HOCKEY
Wild trade Dubnyk, Donato to Sharks
The Minnesota Wild traded goalie Devan Dubnyk and forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks in two separate deals on Monday, continuing their makeover under general manager Bill Guerin. For Donato, the Wild received a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. The Sharks sent their fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft for Dubnyk and also received Minnesota’s 2022 seventh-rounder in return.