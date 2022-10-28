MILWAUKEE — David Stearns is stepping away from his role as the Milwaukee Brewers’ president of baseball operations, saying today he just needs a break and isn’t thinking about taking a job with any other organization.
Stearns will remain with the Brewers in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio. Matt Arnold, who has been the Brewers’ senior vice president and general manager since 2020, takes over the lead role in overseeing baseball operations.
“I’m looking forward to gaining some time that I haven’t really had before,” Stearns said at a news conference. “Looking forward to taking a deep breath. I’m looking forward to spending time with my family, looking forward to spending time with friends. And I’m looking forward to pursuing some other interests. I’m also not going anywhere. I’m going to be here in Milwaukee.”
Brewers sign J.C. Mejía to minor-league deal
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed right-hander J.C. Mejía to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to their major-league spring training camp. Mejía, 26, briefly pitched for the Brewers this past season but received an 80-game suspension in May after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.
HOUSTON — The roof at Minute Maid Park will be closed for Game 1 of the World Series and likely will be shut for Game 2. The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain when the World Series opens on a Friday for the first time since 1915.
Springer surgery to remove bone spur
TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had surgery this week to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. Springer, 33, skipped the All-Star Game in July because of pain in his elbow, and later sat out 10 days in August. The team said Thursday he is expected to be ready for spring training.
BASKETBALL
Iowa suspends Ulis 1 game
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa men’s basketball guard Ahron Ulis was cited on Thursday for disorderly conduct by Iowa City law enforcement officials for an altercation that occurred earlier this month. Ulis will be suspended for Iowa’s exhibition game on Oct. 31.
Mavs edge Nets in OT
NEW YORK — Luka Doncic had 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, setting up three 3-pointers in overtime to send the Dallas Mavericks to a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Doncic became the 10th player in NBA history with three 40-point triple-doubles.
Thunder beat Clippers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder earned their second straight win over the Clippers, beating Los Angeles, 118-110, on Thursday night.
FOOTBALL
Lazard says he doesn’t expect to play Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard says his shoulder injury probably will prevent him from playing Sunday night at Buffalo. Lazard hurt his shoulder in the Packers’ 23-21 loss at Washington last weekend. Lazard said he could feel immediately that the injury could be troublesome.
Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year’s draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press.
The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical, said the Giants will get the third-round pick that the Chiefs got as compensation for Ryan Poles becoming GM of the Chicago Bears along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft.
Belichick: Jones to remain Pats’ starter at QB vs. Jets
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bill Belichick wanted to see how Mac Jones began the practice week before making a decision about who would play quarterback for the Patriots this week. On Thursday, he said he’d seen enough to make that call, saying Jones will be the Sunday’s starter against the Jets.
