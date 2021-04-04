News of Major League Baseball’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans Saturday, while Gov. Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure, saying “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits.
The Republican governor said at a news conference that MLB “caved to fear and lies from liberal activists” when it yanked the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park. He added the decision will hurt working people in the state and have long-term consequences on the economy.
“I want to be clear: I will not be backing down from this fight. We will not be intimidated, and we will also not be silenced,” Kemp said.
“Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola and Delta may be scared of Stacey Abrams, Joe Biden and the left, but I am not,” he said, referring to companies that have also criticized the new law.
Three groups already have filed a lawsuit over the measure, which includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. Critics say it violates the First and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, as well as parts of the federal Voting Rights Act that say states cannot restrict Black voter participation.
The governor insists opponents have mischaracterized what the law does, yet Republican lawmakers made the changes largely in response to false claims of fraud in the 2020 elections made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters.
Twins place Donaldson on IL
MILWAUKEE — The Minnesota Twins have placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list with a mild right hamstring strain. Donaldson, 35, played just 28 games last season due to a calf injury. The three-time All-Star and 2015 AL MVP signed a four-year, $92 million contract with the Twins before the 2020 season.
BASKETBALL
Doncic leads Mavericks past Wizards
WASHINGTON — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Washington Wizards, 109-87, Saturday night. Doncic shot 12 of 24 and had eight rebounds and six assists as Dallas has won four straight and completed a five-game roadtrip at 4-1. Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and Boban Marjanovic posted 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Hornets lose Heyward to right foot sprain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be lost for at least four weeks with a right foot sprain, the team announced Saturday.
Hayward injured his foot on a drive to the rim in the first half of Friday’s road victory over the Indiana Pacers. Based on video replay, he appeared to step on the foot of Pacers center Myles Turner, then slipped to the floor. Hayward, who grew up in Indiana, was having a big game prior to that injury, totaling 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 19 minutes.
Oklahoma hires Loyola Chicago’s Moser
Porter Moser orchestrated one of the great underdog stories in sports in recent years, leading mid-major Loyola Chicago to two deep NCAA Tournament runs with the blessing of Sister Jean. Moser’s teams won’t surprise anyone now.
Oklahoma hired Moser as its basketball coach Saturday following Lon Kruger’s retirement. Moser embraces the challenge of coaching at a Big 12 program that reached the Final Four in 2016 and has featured NBA talents Buddy Hield and Trae Young.
USA Basketball tabs Hill as next director
Grant Hill helped the U.S. win Olympic gold in 1996. He would have been on the team again in 2000 if not for injury. And he was among the college kids who famously beat the first “Dream Team” in a scrimmage before the 1992 Olympics.
Now, USA Basketball is bringing him back.
Hill will become the men’s national team managing director following the Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball said Saturday. He’ll replace the retiring Jerry Colangelo, in a move where one Basketball Hall of Famer takes over for another in the critical role of assembling teams that will compete for gold.
FOOTBALL
Valpo beats Drake for 1st time since 2003
DES MOINES — Robert Washington ran for 101 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as Valparaiso beat Drake, 10-7, on Saturday. Valparaiso (3-1, 3-1 Pioneer League) won for the first time in Des Moines, and also beat Drake (1-2, 1-2) for the first time since 2003.
HOCKEY
Predators blank slumping Blackhawks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Juuse Saros made 41 saves and the surging Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-0, on Saturday. Eeli Tolvanen, Colton Sissons and Luke Kunin scored for the Predators. The Blackhawks lost for the fourth time in five games. Kevin Lankinen made 18 saves.