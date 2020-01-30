The Los Angeles Lakers have returned to practice while they continue to grieve for Kobe Bryant.
The Lakers held a light shooting workout Wednesday in El Segundo, Calif., as they resumed basketball activities after the death of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday.
The Lakers’ game against the Clippers on Tuesday night was postponed. Instead, the players and coaches gathered that afternoon to share stories and remembrances of Bryant, who played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.
Coach Frank Vogel, who joined the franchise eight months ago, was the only person to speak to the media after Wednesday’s workout. Vogel said the Lakers “are all deeply, deeply saddened by this tragedy.”
Vogel said the Lakers “want to represent what Kobe was about, more than anything.”
The Lakers have the Western Conference’s best record at 36-10. Their next game is Friday night at home against Portland.
Vanessa Bryant made her first public comment Wednesday since the helicopter crash, taking to Instagram to thank people for the global outpouring of support since the tragedy.
She also announced the formation of a fund to help support the other families that were affected by the crash.
“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Vanessa Bryant wrote. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”
The Bryants would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary this April. They had four daughters including Gianna, the 13-year-old who died in the crash.
“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” Vanessa Bryant wrote. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”
In games Wednesday night:
Pacers 115, Bulls 106 (OT) — At Indianapolis: Victor Oladipo’s only 3-pointer tied the score with 10 seconds left in regulation, and Malcolm Brogdon scored seven of his 15 points in overtime, lifting Indiana. Chandler Hutchinson finished with a career-high 21 points, while Zach LaVine added 20 for Chicago, which lost its eighth straight in the series.
Nets 125, Pistons 115 — At New York: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points, and Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup to score 20 to lead Brooklyn
Grizzlies 127, Knicks 106 — At New York: Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, Ja Morant had 18 points and 10 assists, and Memphis cruised to its fourth straight victory.