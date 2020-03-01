DES MOINES — Austin Phyfe scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Northern Iowa rolled past Drake, 70-43, on Saturday to capture the Missouri Valley Conference championship.
AJ Green and Isaiah Brown added 15 points each for the Panthers (25-5, 14-4) and former Dubuque Senior all-stater Noah Carter scored 11 off the bench.
Northern Iowa led 30-18 at the half, holding Drake to 31% shooting. In the second half the Panthers heated up, hitting 5 of 10 from 3-point range and shooting 53% overall while holding Drake to 30%.
Roman Penn had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-13, 8-10). Liam Robbins added 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Northern Iowa defeated Drake 83-73 on Feb. 8.
The Panthers will now shift their focus to the MVC Tournament. With the top seed secured, the Panthers are set to play in the quarterfinal round at noon on Friday in the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. The MVC quarter finals will be broadcasted on MVC TV Network. Games will be aired on Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Kansas City.