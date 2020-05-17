With virtual graduations the norm, one of the engineers of the Miracle on Ice has done his part to congratulate students.
Mike Eruzione, captain of the U.S. hockey team that stunned the Soviet Union in the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics, joined a Zoom call to help celebrate Master’s Degree graduates from the Manhattanville College School of Professional Studies.
“Congratulations to you all on this amazing achievement in this difficult time,” Eruzione said. “Getting your Master’s Degree is quite an achievement, and although we are in a difficult period, you have accomplished something very special.”
Eruzione shared how the 1980 team was facing seemingly insurmountable odds to win, but the players believed in themselves and coach Herb Brooks, and won the gold medal by defeating Finland after taking down the mighty Soviets. He likened it to what people are going through now with the coronavirus pandemic, sacrificing against the odds.
“Eruzione is quite an inspiring speaker and he gave us all a terrific memory,” said Manhattville associated dean Laura Persky. “It was more powerful than I had imagined it would be to have him join our virtual celebration.”.
FOOTBALL
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Taulia Tagovailoa, a backup quarterback at Alabama behind star brother Tua Tagovailoa, is transferring to Maryland. He announced the decision Friday on Twitter. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley coached Tua, selected fifth overall in the NFL draft by Miami, as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.
Zach Hoffpauir, a two-sport standout at Stanford who earned All-Pac 12 honors as a safety in football and played two seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ minor league system, has died at age 26. The University of Northern Colorado, where Hoffpauir was hired in February as an assistant football coach in charge of the safeties, said Hoffpauir died in his sleep Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker surrendered to police Saturday after being charged with robbing people of money and valuables at a cookout he was attending with another NFL player.
Baker is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He turned himself in at the Broward County Jail. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, said he has affidavits that will clear Baker.
Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were sought by police since Thursday, when arrest warrants were issued. Dunbar’s lawyer, Michael Greico, also said he has such affidavits.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Washington Redskins player is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm, following his arrest in a Denver suburb Saturday morning.
The Douglas County sheriff’s office says deputies arrested 27-year-old Cody Latimer after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colorado. Deputies say they found three individuals in the apartment at the Zenith Meridian Apartments, one with minor injuries unrelated to a gunshot.
SPORTS MEDIA
George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies
Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS’s “The NFL Today” and served as the first lady of Kentucky, has died. She was 70.
A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday at a Lexington, Ky., hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder.
GOLF
SEOUL, South Korea — Lim Hee-jeong shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday for a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the KLPGA Championship. She was followed by Park Hyun-kyung (67) and overnight leader Bae Seon-woo (72). Lim was at 15-under 201 overall at Lakewood Country Club.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Ernie Gonzalez, who spent four years on the PGA Tour and won the rain-shortened Pensacola Open in 1986, died Friday at the age of 59. The PGA said he died in a Chicago hospital of Alzheimer’s.
Gonzalez played 119 events over a four-year span from 1985 through 1988, when he finished 207th on the money list. The Californian’s lone victory came at Pensacola.
MOTOR SPORTS
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — A track worker at a Wisconsin raceway was killed during a school bus race Friday night while attempting to move a damaged bus, authorities said.
Edward Nicholson, 62, of River Falls, died after the bus rolled onto him at Cedar Lake Speedway near New Richmond, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
The bus became undriveable after a crash, authorities said. Nicholson died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alex Bowman has signed a one-year contract extension to remain with Hendrick Motorsports through 2021. The announcement Saturday came the day before NASCAR resumes its season at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Bowman goes into the event already qualified for the playoffs as winner at California on March 1, two weeks before the season was suspended.
HORSE RACING
Preakness Stakes rescheduled for Oct. 3
The 145th Preakness Stakes has been rescheduled for Oct. 3, an announcement delivered Saturday less than hour before the original post time for the Triple Crown race. Traditionally held at Pimlico Race Course on the third Saturday in May, the Preakness was postponed April 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.