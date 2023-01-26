Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State, 80-76, on Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa.
The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats and Texas.
Iowa State shot 57.1% — including 62.5% in the second half — and scored 25 points off turnovers.
“It felt like as much as any game this year ... it was our guys being so connected,” Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “And just making plays for one another.”
Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Osun Osunniyi finished with 16.
Markquis Nowell led Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) with 23 points.
“I thought this was just an unbelievable Big 12 game,” Kanas State coach Jerome Tang said. “The environment was incredible.”
A 3-pointer from Holmes gave Iowa State a 59-49 advantage with 8:12 remaining. Kansas State responded with a 10-1 run to trim the margin to 60-59.
Caleb Grill’s 3-pointer steadied the Cyclones and pushed the lead back to 63-59 with 5 minutes left.
Holmes finished 8-of-11 shooting.
“Jaren was dynamite on both ends,” Otzelberger said. “I thought defensively he had a really good game.”
Free throws by Osunniyi, Grill and Holmes sealed the victory in the final 24 seconds.
“It’s truly a blessing,” Holmes said after jogging off the Hilton Coliseum floor. “I treasure every moment that I have in this great arena, and every opportunity I have to witness Hilton magic.”
The first half featured eight lead changes and ended with Kansas State up 33-31.
A 3-pointer by Kalscheur ignited an early 9-0 run for the Cyclones and helped them build a 19-14 lead. Iowa State made just one of nine 3-point tries in the first 20 minutes.
(Wednesday’s games)
No. 3 Houston 82, UCF 71 — At Orlando, Fla.: Emanuel Sharp came off the bench to score 18 points and No. 3 Houston bounced back from a loss that knocked it from the top spot in the rankings. Jarace Walker added 17 points, Jamal Shead had 14 points and 10 assists, and Marcus Sasser also scored 14 for the Cougars, who lost 56-55 at home to Temple on Sunday.
No. 4 Tennessee 70, Georgia 41 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and seven assists and Tennessee held its 10th opponent to 50 or fewer points this season. Tennessee got its first win at home since having its 25-game home winning streak stopped by Kentucky more than a week ago.
No. 13 Xavier 82, No. 19 UConn 79 — At Storrs, Conn.: Souley Boum scored 21 points, Colby Jones added 20 and Xavier went on the road and held off Connecticut. The win was the 13th in 14 games for the Musketeers and it gave them a season sweep over the struggling Huskies.
Northern Iowa 77, Valparaiso 66 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Bowen Born scored 18 points and all five starters reached double-figure scoring as the Panthers improved to 12-9, 8-3 in the Missouri Valley. Tytan Anderson added 17 points, Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax had 15, James Betz scored 12 and Trey Campbell scored 10 for UNI. Valpo got 22 points from Ben Krikke.
WOMEN
No. 18 Iowa State 75, TCU 35 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Ashley Joens scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her third straight double-double as Iowa State coasted past TCU. The Horned Frogs were 1 of 13 in the third quarter when they were outscored 29-5.
Joens opened the game with a 3-pointer and had seven points as the Cyclones took a 10-0 lead. Her 3-pointer at the 4:22 mark made it 15-2. TCU shot 23% for the game, which was its eight-straight loss. TCU finished 2 of 16 from 3-point range.
