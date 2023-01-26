Kansas St Iowa St Basketball
Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half Tuesday against Kansas State in Ames, Iowa. Holmes scored 23 points in an 80-76 victory.

 Charlie Neibergall

Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State, 80-76, on Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats and Texas.

