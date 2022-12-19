Caitlin Clark made up for a tough shooting day by making 13 of 14 free throws and scoring 26 points and No. 12 Iowa used a big advantage at the foul line to defeat Northern Iowa, 88-74, on Sunday.

Iowa (9-3) took the lead with an 11-0 run in the middle of the second quarter but struggled to put away the Panthers (5-4), who pushed ranked Iowa State to the buzzer a month ago before losing, 88-85.

