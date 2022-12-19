Caitlin Clark made up for a tough shooting day by making 13 of 14 free throws and scoring 26 points and No. 12 Iowa used a big advantage at the foul line to defeat Northern Iowa, 88-74, on Sunday.
Iowa (9-3) took the lead with an 11-0 run in the middle of the second quarter but struggled to put away the Panthers (5-4), who pushed ranked Iowa State to the buzzer a month ago before losing, 88-85.
Northern Iowa was within eight points with 3 1/2 minutes to play but Clark and Monika Czinano made two baskets each the rest of the way and the Panthers missed their last five shots.
Czinano finished with 22 points, making 10 of 11 free throws. The Hawkeyes finished 28 of 41 from the line.
Clark was 1 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 of 17 overall but had eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. She is within seven points of reaching 2,000 for her career. Czinano, who shoots 64% from the field, was 6 of 14. The Hawkeyes were 6 of 22 behind the arc and shot 43.5%.
Grace Boffeli scored 16 points and Maya McDermott 15 for the Panthers, who outrebounded Iowa 42-35 but lost the turnover battle.
Northern Iowa led by five early in the second quarter. Clark hit a 3 and made a pair of free throws before Gabbie Marshall and Molly Davis hit 3s for an 11-0 run and 31-24 lead for the Hawkeyes.
No. 14 Iowa State 74, No. 25 Villanova 62 — At Uncasville, Conn.: Emily Ryan had 16 points in a balanced Iowa State attack and missed a triple-double by a rebound in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. Ashley Joens had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones.
Ryan finished with 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Stephanie Soares added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Joens had a pair of 3-pointers as Iowa State spanned the first and second quarter with an 11-0 run to go up 26-12. Joens and Donarski hit consecutive 3s in the middle of the quarter and than ignited a 13-2 run that made it 42-21.
Maddy Siegrist led Villanova with 32 points and 12 rebounds. It was her fourth 30-point game of the season and fifth double-double, giving her 21 30-point games and 42 double-doubles in her career.
