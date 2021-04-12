OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha economy will get a significant boost from hosting the entire NCAA volleyball championship tournament over the next two weeks.
For instance, when the NCAA decided to move the entire tournament to the city instead of just holding the Final Four in Omaha, the demand for hotel rooms for the teams and officials jumped from 900 nights to 9,400 nights, according to the Omaha World-Herald
Those added hotel rooms alone are expected to generate an $18 million economic impact for the city, said Deborah Ward of Visit Omaha, the city’s convention and visitors bureau. That doesn’t include the money spent by family and friends who come to the city to cheer on their favorite teams.
The economic boost is welcome after so many events have been cancelled in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The major events cancelled last year included the College World Series, the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.
Several other events are expected to follow the volleyball tournament. In June, the Swim Trials will be held after a one-year delay and the College World Series will return. Then in July, the U.S. Senior Open golf championship will be held in the city.
The NCAA volleyball field includes UCLA, which is led by former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater Mac May.
BASEBALL
Fowler needs season-ending surgery
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler has a torn ACL in his left knee that requires season-ending surgery. A date for the procedure has not been set. Recovery time is expected to be six to nine months.
Fowler was hurt when he took an awkward step on second base in Friday night’s game against Toronto. At first he thought he was hit by a thrown ball.
The Angels initially thought Fowler had avoided a serious injury but an MRI exam on Saturday found the tear.
CLEVELAND — Miguel Cabrera has been dealing with soreness in his left biceps, and the Detroit Tigers decided to put the All-Star slugger on the 10-day disabled list Sunday to undergo testing and find out exactly what’s wrong with one of baseball’s best hitters.
AUTO RACING
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Josh Berry passed Ty Gibbs with 28 laps to go and pulled away for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in a rain-delayed race at Martinsville Speedway.
Berry gave himself enough cushion after getting by Gibbs to withstand challenges by Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric, who ran out of time trying to navigate lapped traffic.
Berry, making just his 13th career start spread over five seasons and eight years, became the second driver to gain his first win on the 0.526-mile oval, joining Brett Bodine (1985). Berry’s best prior finish was seventh earlier this year at Las Vegas.
HOCKEY
The NHL says the Vancouver Canucks’ team facilities scheduled to open Sunday will remain closed until at least Monday after an additional player entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol.
The league says the player has not been around the team since March 31, but the decision was still made to push back the reopening of the Canucks’ facilities. The league added it doesn’t believe this will endanger Vancouver resuming the season Friday. The Canucks haven’t played since March 24 after a COVID-19 outbreak caused 21 players and four staff members to test positive. They had 19 roster players on the protocol list Saturday.
SWIMMING
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Pro Swim Series meet with the world’s fastest time this year. She touched in 15 minutes, 40.55 seconds in the outdoor pool on Sunday. Ashley Twichell finished second in 16:06.68. Ledecky’s time was 17 seconds quicker than the second-fastest swimmer, Simona Quadarella who swam 15:57.03 at the recent Italian Olympic trials. Ledecky set the world record of 15:20.48 in 2018. The women’s 1,500 will be an Olympic event for the first time at the Tokyo Games.
TENNIS
CAGLIARI, Sardinia — Lorenzo Sonego became the first Italian for 15 years to capture an ATP tour clay-court title on home soil after fighting back to beat Laslo Djere of Serbia and win the Sardegna Open on Sunday. Third-seeded Sonego had to dig deep in the second set before prevailing 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a final lasting just over three hours.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Veronika Kudermetova of Russia won her first WTA title, coming up strong on the big points to beat Danka Kovinic 6-4, 6-2 at the Volvo Car Open on Sunday.