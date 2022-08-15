Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen, right, three outs from a perfect baseball game, greets teammates in the dugout after he left during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Drew Rasmussen took a perfect game into the ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays expanded their lead over Baltimore for the final AL wild card to 1 1/2 games with a 4-1 victory over the Orioles on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Rasmussen allowed his first baserunner when Jorge Mateo doubled down the left-field line on the first pitch of the ninth. Mateo, who went 5-for-5 on Friday night, later scored on a Rasmussen wild pitch.
The right-hander struck out seven in the longest outing of his career. He threw 62 of 87 pitches for strikes. Jason Adam got two outs for his sixth save, finishing a one-hitter.
Rasmussen was coming off three no-hit innings in his previous start Aug, 7 at Detroit, an abbreviated outing to manage his workload for the season. His longest career start had been seven innings, coming June 4 against the Chicago White Sox.
There hasn’t been a perfect game in the majors since Seattle’s Felix Hernandez accomplished the feat at home against the Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.
Tampa Bay has never thrown a perfect game. Matt Garza has only Rays no-hitter, coming on July 26, 2010, at Tropicana Field against Detroit.
Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer off Jordan Lyles (9-9) with two out in the third. Arozarena has 15 homers and 38 RBIs in 37 games against Baltimore. It was his second home run in 10 at-bats off Lyles.
White Sox 5, Tigers 3 — At Chiago: AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, helping the White Sox complete a three-game sweep. Pollock, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland. Lance Lynn (3-5) pitched six effective innings, and Kendall Graveman earned his sixth save.
Angels 4, Twins 2 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Tucker Davidson pitched six innings of four-hit ball for his first Angels victory, Luis Rengifo had a two-run double and Los Angeles won back-to-back series for the first time in three months.
Guardians 7, Blue Jays 2 — At Toronto: Cleveland ace Shane Bieber pitched seven innings to win his fourth straight start, matching the longest winning streak of his career. Amed Rosario homered and scored three times as the AL Central leaders won for the seventh time in eight games. Austin Hedges had two hits and two RBIs.
Red Sox 3, Yankees 0 — At Boston: Michael Wacha allowed two hits in seven innings in his return from a shoulder injury, and Rafael Devers homered to lead last-place Boston past the division-leaders.
Astros 6, Athletics 3 — At Houston: Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings, Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and the Astros swept the Athletics.
INTERLEAGUE
Royals 4, Dodgers 0 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings, and the Royals ended the Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak. A day after hitting six home runs in a romp, the Dodgers were held to just two hits.
Rangers 5, Mariners 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Texas star Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reds 8, Cubs 5 — At Cincinnati: Jose Barrero hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Cincinnati’s three-run fifth inning, and the Reds stopped a five-game slide. Aristides Aquino hit a three-run drive for Cincinnati, and Austin Romine doubled home two runs. Joel Kuhnel (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Alexis Díaz got five outs for his fifth save.
Mets 6, Phillies 0 — At New York: Chris Bassitt pitched five innings of four-hit ball, and the Mets beat the Phillies for their 17th win in 20 games.
Braves 3, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Rookie Michael Harris II hit a tying homer in the ninth and William Contreras had a go-ahead single, helping Atlanta finish a sweep of the four-game series.
Padres 6, Nationals 0 — At Washington: Blake Snell struck out 10 in six sharp innings, Juan Soto reached base three times and the Padres wrapped up a hectic weekend with a victory.
Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 4 — At Denver: Christian Walker had four hits, including a 460-foot homer, and drove in four runs, leading rookie Tommy Henry and Arizona to the victory.
Giants 8, Pirates 7 — At San Francisco: Thairo Estrada hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning and San Francisco won a back-and-forth game.
