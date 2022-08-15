Orioles Rays Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen, right, three outs from a perfect baseball game, greets teammates in the dugout after he left during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Drew Rasmussen took a perfect game into the ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays expanded their lead over Baltimore for the final AL wild card to 1 1/2 games with a 4-1 victory over the Orioles on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Rasmussen allowed his first baserunner when Jorge Mateo doubled down the left-field line on the first pitch of the ninth. Mateo, who went 5-for-5 on Friday night, later scored on a Rasmussen wild pitch.

