Noah Carter scored 23 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 1:14 left, and Northern Iowa held off Illinois State, 72-70, on Tuesday in Normal, Ill.
AJ Green added 20 points and Trae Berhow added 10 for the Panthers (15-10, 11-4 Missouri Valley), who won for the sixth time in seven games.
Antonio Reeves had 27 points for the Redbirds (11-16, 4-10). Kendall Lewis added 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Iowa State 54, TCU 51 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Izaiah Brockington scored 20 points and Tyrese Hunter added 15, and Iowa State held off TCU.
No. 10 Villanova 89, No. 8 Providence 84 — At Providence, R.I.: Collin Gillespie made 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range and scored 33 points as Villanova held off Providence.
No. 9 Duke 76, Wake Forest 74 — At Durham, N.C.: Mark Williams dunked in Paolo Banchero’s missed drive with 0.4 seconds left to help Duke beat Wake Forest.
No. 18 Ohio State 70, Minnesota 45 — At Columbus, Ohio: E.J. Liddell scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Ohio State routed Minnesota.
Penn State 62, No. 19 Michigan State 58 — At State College, Pa.: Seth Lundy hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining and finished with 17 points as Penn State beat Michigan State.
No. 20 Texas 80, Oklahoma 78 (OT) — At Norman, Okla.: Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 20 points to help Texas defeat Oklahoma in overtime.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.