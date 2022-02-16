Noah Carter scored 23 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 1:14 left, and Northern Iowa held off Illinois State, 72-70, on Tuesday in Normal, Ill.

AJ Green added 20 points and Trae Berhow added 10 for the Panthers (15-10, 11-4 Missouri Valley), who won for the sixth time in seven games.

Antonio Reeves had 27 points for the Redbirds (11-16, 4-10). Kendall Lewis added 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Iowa State 54, TCU 51 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Izaiah Brockington scored 20 points and Tyrese Hunter added 15, and Iowa State held off TCU.

No. 10 Villanova 89, No. 8 Providence 84 — At Providence, R.I.: Collin Gillespie made 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range and scored 33 points as Villanova held off Providence.

No. 9 Duke 76, Wake Forest 74 — At Durham, N.C.: Mark Williams dunked in Paolo Banchero’s missed drive with 0.4 seconds left to help Duke beat Wake Forest.

No. 18 Ohio State 70, Minnesota 45 — At Columbus, Ohio: E.J. Liddell scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Ohio State routed Minnesota.

Penn State 62, No. 19 Michigan State 58 — At State College, Pa.: Seth Lundy hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining and finished with 17 points as Penn State beat Michigan State.

No. 20 Texas 80, Oklahoma 78 (OT) — At Norman, Okla.: Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 20 points to help Texas defeat Oklahoma in overtime.

